Rocket League March Update 1.74 Announced, Blueprint Trade-In

Rocket League received some details regarding its March Update 1.74. This patch is available to download tomorrow on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You will see that Rocket League March Update 1.74 has some fixes for inventory filters, a few changes to default settings, and more. Something else that stands out in this patch is that once the update is live, you’ll be able to trade in Blueprints to get a Blueprint of a higher rarity, just like you can with free items.

This is a title of speed and football. In this installment, the main novelties are improved physics, faster playability, better graphics, unlockables, more vehicles, arenas, split screen for two, three and four players, dedicated servers and improvements to watch the plays at the most spectacular angle. Below you will see some key patch notes regarding Rocket League March Update 1.74.

Blueprint Trade-In

Once the update is live, you’ll be able to trade in Blueprints to get a Blueprint of a higher rarity, just like you can with free items. Trade five Blueprints from the same series and same rarity to get one of higher rarity in return.

Fix for Inventory Filters

Speaking of Blueprints, inventory management is also getting a fix. Any filters you set when viewing your inventory will stay active until you exit your inventory. You’ll even be able to change item tabs while keeping your filters. This also means you’ll be able to trade in items of a specific rarity, and those filters will remain active after the trade. Hopefully, this makes the trading process easier.

Changes to Default Settings

They’ve made some slight adjustments to default settings for players picking up Rocket League for the first time. This should make it easier for new players to see the field and control their car. These changes will not affect anyone’s modified control scheme or camera settings, but if players are using current default settings, they will change to the new default settings after the update.

Camera

Default Camera Preset: Distance increased from 260 to 270 and Stiffness increased from 0.3 to 0.5.

Camera Shake intensity reduced for most actions.

“Legacy” Camera Preset added for players who prefer the original default settings.

Controls

Controller Deadzone value reduced from 0.3 to 0.2.

Dodge Deadzone value increased from 0.5 to 0.8 in this Rocket League patch.

Reduced the intensity of controller vibration at the default setting.

Boost now only vibrates the controller when Boost is activated, and not while it remains active. The “Medium” and “High” Vibration settings use the old Vibration

Interface

Nameplates are now “Always Visible” by default.

Team Colored Boost Meter is now enabled by default.

Here you will see the complete list of Rocket League March Update 1.74 patch notes. Take note that Psyonix’s Rocket League released on July 7, 2015 for PlayStation 4 and PC. It also released on February 17, 2016 for the Xbox One and on November 14, 2017 for the Nintendo Switch.