RimWorld Update 1.1.2567 Released, Balancing Adjustments

RimWorld has received Update 1.1.2567. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that RimWorld Update 1.1.2567 is quite a small patch, as it only has a few balancing adjustments. Something that stands out in this patch is that the Charge blaster turret now has a lower rate of fire, smaller burst size, and worse long-range accuracy. They also renamed it to charge turret.

RimWorld is a sandbox-like survival and management game, where you have to colonize a territory. Diplomacy, the arts, psychology, commerce, and combat, form the set of tools that you have to use for your society to develop. Below you will find the complete list of RimWorld Update 1.1.2567 patch notes.

Just a small balancing update. Balancing will continue as we collect more feedback from across the Internet.

Increase tribute collector rewards to 4 favor per prisoner and 1 favor per 50 gold.

Inferno turret now has longer cooldown and lower accuracy.

Charge blaster turret now has lower rate of fire, smaller burst size, and worse long-range accuracy. Renamed to charge turret.

Mech turrets health changed from 280 to 250 in this RimWorld patch.

Random mech clusters no longer come as as raid strategy but as their own incident.

Increase faction relations rewards for quests.

Fix incorrect black line on the Royalty main menu background.

Adjusted donkey and caribou body size (donkey is no longer bigger than a yak).

Added some loading tips.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that RimWorld Update 1.1 has various new and exciting features; and loads of adjustments and bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they released a new free expansion called ‘RimWorld Royalty‘. This includes a new system for nobles and titles, psychic powers, and much more.

I remind you that Ludeon Studios’ RimWorld released on October 17, 2018 for PC.