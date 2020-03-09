Resident Evil 3 Remake Multiplayer To Include Lootboxes

Looks like the Resident Evil 3 Remake multiplayer will not be devoid of the infamous loot boxes. A video surfaced online which confirms that Capcom will include loot boxes in the multiplayer mode of RE3 remake called Resident Evil Resistance.

We are less than a month away from Capcom’s latest Resident Evil remake. The survival-horror game will have an asymmetric and creative multiplayer mode called Resistance. Capcom included two separate playthroughs via Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield in Resident Evil 2. The multiplayer mode should fill in the gap that will be left by not having a second playthrough in the Resident Evil 3 Remake.

In a video by BlackFoz2240, translated by GameRevolutoin, we can see that the RE3 remake multiplayer mode will have several loot boxes. However, these loot boxes will only contain cosmetic items such as aerosols, masks, and even voiceovers. There is no instance where the video suggests that these loot boxes will aid gameplay and give players an advantage.

Players can get access to these loot boxes via some in-game currency. Though it is unclear whether this currency can be obtained by simply playing the game or buying it with real money.

Microtransactions and loot boxes have deservingly earned a bad reputation in video games. Most of the time, the money-grabbing techniques end up jeopardizing the financial success of the game.

Video game companies like Electronic Arts and Activision are notorious for their greedy microtransaction models. Due to the bad reputation, we often get a frown on our faces when these words are associated with an upcoming game. Hopefully, Capcom doesn’t succumb to the greed and keeps these loot boxes from affecting gameplay.

Capcom recently showed off 25 minutes of Resident Evil 3 Remake gameplay footage on their live stream. The footage showed the chaotic and zombie-filled streets of Racoon City.

A dodge mechanic for Jill Valentine was featured in the footage as well. However, we didn’t see to the unstoppable juggernaut that is Nemesis in the footage. Capcom purposefully hid Nemesis and other boss battles to avoid spoilers.

We will have to wait and see if the Resident Evil 3 Remake Multiplayer provides a solid gaming experience. Capcom is set to release the Resident Evil 3 remake on April 3, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the PC.