Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.19 Is Live, Fixes And Improvements

Red Dead Redemption 2 has received Update 1.19. You can now download this patch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.19 is quite a small update, as the download and install size is about 620 MB on PlayStation 4. Something that stands out in this patch is that there are various unknown general stability fixes and improvements. Below you will find the complete list of Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.19 patch notes.

PS4: 620MB

620MB Steam: 95MB

95MB R* Launcher: 725MB

725MB XB1: 3.2GB

3.2GB General stability fixes and improvements.

This is the sequel to the acclaimed Red Dead Redemption of 2010 and the 3rd part of the Red Dead saga, which began in 2004 as Red Dead Revolver. It takes us to the wild west to become an outlaw gunman in a great story scenario.

In other news, although Rockstar Games is facing changes with one of its founders (Dan Houser) leaving, the developer is still a success factor that compensates for the shortage of launches with millions of sales of its games that keep pace for many years. In the last financial report of Take-Two, the company has updated sales of Red Dead Redemption 2.

We talk about 29 million copies sold, a figure that has grown by 2.5 million more in this quarter, thanks among other things to the recent release of the PC version. It almost doubles its predecessor, which achieved 15 million copies on the consoles of the last generation, and still has the possibility of expanding its success with the launch of the new consoles at the end of the year.

It seems more than likely that it will be relaunched or will receive an update to take advantage of the new technical improvements that those platforms will bring, such as ray-tracing and a higher image rate per second.

I remind you that Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 released on October 26, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; November 5, 2019 on PC; and November 19, 2019 on Google Stadia.