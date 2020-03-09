PS5 and Xbox Series X Will Allow Creation Of Larger Worlds: Devs

As Sony and Microsoft get ready to release the PS5 and Xbox Series X, developers are discussing the capabilities of the next-gen consoles. The upcoming console hardware will allow rendering of huge open-world environments. On top of that, developers will be free to implement new ideas when they have a lot of power to work with.

The Vice President of Virtuos studios, Elijah Freeman recently talked to IGN in an extensive interview. According to Freeman, the hardware capabilities of next-gen consoles will allow for the creation of larger worlds:

Increase the power and speed of such consoles as Xbox Series X, will mean that the game worlds will be many times more than before. The same applies to their content. You will also be able to navigate them, whether it’s driving to sports car or flying on a dragon. Maybe the loading screens disappear altogether. One of the key areas that will almost certainly get improvements that are volumetric effects such as smoke, fog and clouds. These scattering effects and have been previously presented in the games, but with varying degrees of success. The interest is how they can affect gameplay. Yes, improved smoke effects will look incredible, but the ability to see the enemy, if the light catches it right after you threw a smoke grenade, puts in play styles a new level of depth.

Following that, a famous game designer, Bruce Straley chimed on the discussion. Bruce recently departed Naughty Dog where he was in charge of the development of The Last of Us and Uncharted 2: Among Thieves. The game designer had a lot to say when praising the raw power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X:

With these tools and computing power, people will have more opportunities to beat styles, concepts and ideas. I hope that developers have more interesting and crazy ideas, because I never managed to play with raytracing or some dynamic global illumination. This opens up new opportunities for us to take a different view on game design or gaming experience

He went on to add:

In The Last Of Us we had the system ambient shadows, which we had to cut back significantly, and it would be great if we could make it with a higher resolution and to seek with the greater confidence level. Something like this [power next-generation consoles] to achieve this goal.

It is safe to say that the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be capable of great things. The Xbox Series X will sport 12 teraflops of GPU power while the PS5’s graphical prowess should be in the same ballpark. Sony and Microsoft are prepping for the release of the upcoming consoles for the holiday season of 2020.