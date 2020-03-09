Uproar Forest is one of the main questline dungeons that you will encounter after the Mt.Freeze dungeon. This Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Uproar Forest walkthrough will walk you through the complete dungeon quest and equip you with tips and tricks.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Uproar Forest

The quest begins when a dream with Gardevoir which causes you to have a sudden awakening and you Head out of your house in search of a quest.

Out there, you encounter Wynaut and Wobbuffet who will charge you with taking care of a Gang of Mankeys.

Go back to Pelipper Post Office’s Bulletin Board and then head south of your base to get to the Uproar Forest. Once there, you will encounter several Pokemon at various floors of the forest.

Namely, these Pokemons are Nuzleaf, Roselia, Seedot, Aipom, Venonat and finally the Mankeys – in the order of difficulty and when you will encounter them.

Continue moving through the forest, defeating all Pokemon on the way until you encounter the Mankeys.

Defeat the Group of Mankeys to complete the Uproar Forest Quest.

Mankey Gang Tips

Make sure to head to town and stock up supplies before heading to the Uproar Forest. Particularly the Blast Seeds can cause a lot of damage.

Most of the enemies in the Uproar Forest are grass-type and are weak to fire moves. Having a fire-type Pokemon will let you get through them easily.

The Mankeys are fighting-type Pokemon and to Psychic attacks, bringing along a Pokemon with that move type will let you do more damage to them during your fight.

The Seismic Toss attack that the Mankeys use can change their position and that of your Pokemons as well. They also hurl your Pokemon at other party members to damage them.

Their Strongest attack is the Fury Swipes which does a good deal of damage. They can use it a couple of times.