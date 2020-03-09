You would most certainly be delighted to know that not only can you defeat Kyogre, but you even have a chance to recruit him! All this adventure will begin in the 40-floor Dungeon called the Stormy Sea so continue to read our Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Stormy Sea Walkthrough.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Stormy Sea

You will have to go through each floor and fight your way to Kyogre, the legendary water Pokemon! This guide is therefore all about either defeating Kyogre or getting a chance to recruit him in Mystery Dungeon DX.

The first and foremost requirement is the completion of the main story. Then and only then you can have the access to Stormy Sea bonus dungeon which will be granted to you after talking to Whiscash and other Pokemon.

Now for the main part, you have to fight all the enemies in the dungeon in order to finally face off with Kyogre.

It is advisable to enter the dungeon with level 35 plus Pokemon as the enemies are pretty challenging especially in rainy weather.

Since the enemies in the Dungeon are Ground and Water-type, the most effective pokemon type that you could use against them are Electric and Grass-type.

The rainy weather on any floor could be devastating for you as it will give a huge advantage to Water-type enemies so remain cautious to avoid critical damage.

Finding the stairs in the large rooms is a headache and if you are unlucky you will end up draining your Pokemon’s energy in finding the stairs only so switch between pokemon to conserve the energy you would need later.

Kyogre can take out teams so it’s always advisable that you rescue and recruit the pokemon as you fight your way through the dungeons so that you can use them against Kyogre.

At the end of the dungeon, you will encounter the legendary water pokemon, Kyogre! Kyogre is a water type pokemon and is weak to grass and electric type.

His abilities include Drizzle and Hard Rain and can deploy a number of attacks like Hydro Pump, Water Sprout and Original pulse.

But like any pokemon, Kyogre can be defeated too you just need to choose your moves timely and accordingly.

Use a strong current move that will relocate all the pokemon nearby to a random place and will apply a slow debuff to them and then make use of the Orbs to buff your allies!

All Protect and Dodge orbs will help your allies survive the multiple attacks Kyogre deploys. When Kyogre has dealt with enough damage he will revert to Primal state and his Heavy rain ability activates!

He can now deal more damage with Water-type attacks and effectively nullify Fire attacks but use this to your advantage and stun Kyogre by using status effect on him, giving you and your team enough time to deal damage and avoid any attack!

Once Kyogre is defeated, you will have the chance to recruit. Another great thing about this legendary pokemon is that it ignores party or camp limit.

Even if you don’t have space in your Rescue Camp or Party to recruit a new Pokemon, you can still recruit Kyogre.