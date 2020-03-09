Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Illusory Grotto Guide

This guide includes all information about Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Illusory Grotto. Read this guide to know where to find this endgame dungeon, the items you can get in it and what you can do in it.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Illusory Grotto

The Illusory Grotto appears at different times and you can visit it like any other dungeon in the game. You can find items such as the Rainbow Gummis in it so it is usually a good place to farm such items.

You will, however, need Escape Orbs since you’re required to finish the dungeon to get out of it which can be a long task.

Dungeon Shops

The Illusory Grottos will have more chances of having dungeon shops inside them. The dungeon shops can be used to sell and buy items from, and you will see Kecleon over here as the shopkeeper.

The shops will even have Orbs that will allow you to access shops located in the town while being inside the dungeon.

Items and Drops

Revive All Orb

Reviver Seed

Max Elixir

Oran Berry

Big Apple

Rainbow Gummi

Spawning an Illusory Grotto

You might need to complete numerous jobs to pass the days so that you can spawn these. They’ll appear at the top of the destination list, and they spawn randomly.

Note that they’re time-limited and they may disappear after a while, so you need to head straight to them as soon as they appear.

Escape Orb

Make sure that you have at least one Escape Orb to get out of the dungeon, otherwise, you’ll have to complete it.

Even though the dungeon doesn’t have any powerful Pokemon that may cause any trouble, but you should still have an escape orb so that you can get out whenever you feel like.

Ditch the Extra Items

Before you head to the Illusory Grotto, make sure you drop any unnecessary items at the storage so that you can loot as much as you can from the dungeon.