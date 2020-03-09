NHL 20 Update 1.51 Released, Content For HUT

NHL 20 has received Update 1.51. You can now download this patch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will find that NHL 20 Update 1.51 does not really have a lot of details, as there is only one confirmed patch note. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added some NHL Gaming World Championship content for the Hockey Ultimate Team.

NHL 20 is the latest ice hockey video game licensed by the American professional league made up of American and Canadian teams. Thanks to the new technology of the latest generation, EA Sports guaranteed that this game offers more acceleration, more speed, better response, and an explosive skating game. Below you will find the complete list of NHL 20 Update 1.51 patch notes.

NHL Gaming World Championship content for Hockey Ultimate Team.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that NHL 20 Update 1.50 is definitely a bigger patch, as there are various World of CHEL adjustments, equipment fixes, and various general game improvements. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed a rare case where the puck could stop dead when passed or shot around the boards.

In Update 1.50, they also reduced player ability for pickups outside skaters field of view (1 hand behind the back pickups) so they do not play as often and as unrealistically fast; they Fixed the issue where holding pass would negate spins from working which opened up holes in skating blends; and players tuned to have less balance/preparedness when pivoting or backskating with the puck.

I remind you that EA Sports and EA Vancouver’s NHL 20 released on September 13, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.