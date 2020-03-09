Intel Comet Lake Core i5-10400: NDA information Leaked

News regarding Intel Comet Lake-S CPUs has been floating around for some time now. This will be the first time Intel launches 10-core CPUs for the mainstream market. The Core i5-10400 is a budget series processor. While it had fewer cores compared to the last 9th and 8th gen CPUs as well as no hyper-threading, it supports higher integrated graphics.

The Core i5 line of CPUs has always been the best choice to pull out decent performance on a tight budget. The CPU’s emphasis was more on gaming and a younger audience. Over the years, we didn’t see much change in architecture. Since the 2nd Generation, the processor has only been packing 4 cores and 4 threads.

This changed upon introducing the 8th generation Coffee Lake architecture which gave us a slight increase in the core count and number of threads. However, this rapidly upgraded right after two generations of CPU releases.

The Core i5-10400 specifications reveal that it will pack 6 cores and 12 threads which will be clocked at 4.3 GHz for single thread applications and a 4.0 GHz on full load. Compared to its older brother, Core i5 9400, the new CPU will also support hyper-threading.

The Core i5 10400 will also feature an unlocked version of the CPU which will slightly consume more power depending on overclock frequency. With these specifications, the core i5-10400 seems more similar to the Coffee Lake Core i7 8700. However, the price listing is not available to the public. This raises further questions that if the new CPU will satisfy the mainstream segment in price listing.

The new 10th Gen Core series may be released around April 2020. The first NDA information leaked the product introduction date of the new generation of Intel’s CPU family. The slide that surfaced contains details regarding initial embargo information as an actual date is not set for the introduction. There is a 5-week introduction window for the company starting April 13 and ending on June 26.