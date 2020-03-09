Hunt: Showdown Patch 1.1.2 Is Out, Crash Fixes

Hunt: Showdown has received Patch 1.1.2. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Hunt: Showdown Patch 1.1.2 is quite a small patch, as there are only two confirmed patch notes. Something that stands out in this patch is that this includes some fixes for the most recently reported crashes and it also should now be more stable compared to the previous versions.

This is a first-person multiplayer cooperative action video game developed by Crytek that invites us to put ourselves in the shoes of a monster hunter. Our mission is to bring down the most diverse creatures imaginable in search of the greatest reward imaginable, and is available on PC and consoles. Below you will find the complete list of Hunt: Showdown Patch 1.1.2 patch notes.

As announced last week, we have now pushed the experimental branch to all players as the default build.

This small update includes fixes for the most reported crashes and should be more stable compared to previous versions.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Hunt: Showdown Update 1.2.1 hotfix is also, like the above update, quite a small patch, as there are only two bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed a bug where in some cases, the Last Match section displayed incorrect numbers. The download and install size here is 270 MB.

I remind you that Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown released on August 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.