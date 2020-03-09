You may find yourself in harm’s way, and you may even faint in a dungeon in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX. Don’t worry though, this guide will show you How to Get Rescued in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX if you faint in a dungeon.

Fainting in a dungeon can be a very sticky situation as you will lose all of your Poke Money and items in your toolbox, and you will also fail the mission if you don’t get help. That is why this guide will prove useful.

How to Get Rescued in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX

Call For Help

The most effective way to get rescued from a dungeon is to send out an invite to the players online to save you from the dungeon.

Players can receive your call for help by going to the Pelipper Post Office and entering a password, or by just being connected to the internet.

Then, they need to head to the exact spot where you fainted to be able to rescue you.

Do note that to send out an invite you must have a Nintendo Switch Online Subscription. You can’t get rescued by other players if you don’t have it.

If a player rescues you, they will be rewarded with some XP and some rare items.

If you’ve sent out an invite but nobody is responding, you can cancel the invitation to avoid being stuck in the dungeon while you wait for someone to receive the invite.

Send A Rescue Team

If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch Online Subscription, you can still get yourself rescued from the dungeon by sending out a rescue team made up of a variety of different Pokemon.

If you get successfully get rescued, you will respawn at the spot where you fainted and you will be able to continue exploring the dungeon. Plus, all of your Poke Money and items will be saved.

Put Extra Items In Pokemon Square

Before you start exploring a dungeon, make sure to head to the Pokemon Square and put your extra items and money in the Felicity Bank and Kangaskhan Storage Shops, just to be safe.