Recently, two new Hunter masks were discovered; the Drama and the Weirdo mask. This guide will show you How to Get Drama and Weirdo Hunter Mask in The Division 2

That is two more down and leaves exactly three more to go. We will be showing you how you can get your hands on these two new masks. Keep in mind that unlike the Divide hunter mask, these two are located in Washington DC and not New York.

The thing with these two Hunter masks is that you are going to want to be almost always in night-time before you can perform certain steps required to get the masks.

The theme here is generators, and for the entire hunt, you will be finding various keys to turn said generators on. So, let’s talk about how to get our hands on these keys.

It is recommended that for these masks, you group up with a few friends of yours, as the two hunters can eliminate a solo player out very easily.

Generator Key #1

The first Generator Key can be found lying on top of a gift box in Judiciary Square. The location is marked on the map. This key is collectable during the day time.

Generator Key #2

The second generator key for the Drama and Weirdo masks is situated within the Ellipse found directly below the White House. Your desired item is again, resting on top of a gift box. Simply collect the present to find the key.

Turning the Generators On

This is the part that requires night-time. The game considers 9 PM to 6 AM night-time, in order to check if you are within the desired time or not, simply go into photo mode.

The two generators can be found in the Judiciary Square; around the location marked below.

After turning the two generators on, follow the yellow cable starting from both the respective generators, and pull both of the levers.

Now all of you have to do is go to the console button found on the middle of the platform near all the gift-boxes surrounded by the nutcrackers.

Performing all these steps will result in two hunters spawning in front of you; eliminate both to get the Drama and Weirdo hunter masks.