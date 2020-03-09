Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX allows you to farm money in different ways. The various way to farm money is so that you can earn more money in less time and use it for different purposes. We have prepared this guide to teach you How to Earn Money Fast in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX.

How to Earn Money Fast in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX

Below are some ways you can use to farm money in Mystery Dungeon DX

Sell Items at the Kecleon Shop

In your journey, you are going to come across a lot of rare items that you can sell at the Kecleon shop.

Other than this, there will be some items that you won’t be using in the game and they are there as unwanted and unused items.

It’s better that you sell off these items as well. This is one of the best ways to earn easy and quick money.

In the dungeon, you are going to get Deluxe Ribbon and Gold Ribbon. These ribbons serve no purpose so it’s better to sell them off.

Selling them off is going to give you a good amount of money. The Gold Ribbon is going to 2500.

Recruiting a Pokemon with the Sales Pitch Rare Quality will farm you some good Poke money. This Rare Quality is going to allow you to sell items at a much higher price.

Pay Day Move

Using a Pokemon that knows the Pay Day move is going to farm your money. When you defeat this Pokemon, it will earn you some Poke money.

Using Pay Day is not enough. You need to use the move in order to defeat the Pokemon otherwise it is not going to drop the Poke money.

Pokemon with Pay Day move runs out of PP. You need to have Max Ethers on you in order to restore the move. This is going to keep that money flowing in.

Jobs

When you complete the jobs, it rewards you with items and money as well. The mystery dungeon that you enter decides the amount of Poke money you are going to earn upon completing the jobs.

Recruiting the Pokemon

When you leave any dungeon, the Pokemon that you had recruited and explored the dungeon with might not always leave the dungeon with you.

But if that is the case then they always reward you with some cash. This is another easy to making money.