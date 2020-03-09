Maya represents the biggest change in Fortnite when it comes to skin styles and customization. After completing challenges you can unlock numerous customization options for her and make a completely unique style. Our Fortnite Season 2 Maya Challenges Guide will help you unlock all these options.

Fortnite Season 2 Maya Challenges

For Maya’s challenges, you can go through the Upgrade Vault door in the upper right of the Battle Pass hub screen.

At that point select Build Your Maya. You can see all the challenges available by selecting the challenge table in your HQ and moving to the Maya’s Challenges tab.

Week 1

First Week challenge was to “accomplish AR Specialist by dealing 250 damage with Assault Rifles in a single match” you have to repeat it five times.

Completion of this task lets you pick between four different hairstyles for Maya: pixie, weave, braid, and default style for her.

Week 2

Second Week challenge had players hurrying to place in the top 20 of any match, solos, duos, and squads included. You have to repeat it five times.

After winning, choices about Maya’s tattoos will pop up. The options unlocked for Maya tattoos are Snakes, Psychedelic pattern, Flowers, ink and the default one for her.

Week 3

In Third Week challenge players needed to achieve Pistol Specialist, by dealing 150 damage with pistols, in a single match. As to pick the amazingly minute detail of, how long to wear her sleeves.

This is an easy task. The options unlocked for Maya’s sleeves are: Sleeves’ Tank Top and default one for her.

Week 4

Fourth Week challenge sent players on a battle mission to get 8 eliminations in a match, basically, get a gold medal, and you have to repeat it five times.

This unlocked the option for boot customization, including boots 2, boots 3, boots 4 and default one for her.