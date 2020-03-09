Fallout 76 Wastelanders Expansion Exceeded Budget Due To NPC Voice Acting

The Fallout 76 Wastelanders expansion apparently broke the bank. According to Bethesda Softworks’ Vice President of public relations, the voice acting for the expansion proved to be costly.

In a recent interview with USgamer, Pete Hines went into detail about the upcoming expansion. He discussed the process of developing the Wastelanders expansion while talking about project goals. According to Hines:

(The designers) went much beyond what they were budgeted to do because designers can’t help themselves. So they blew past their word count budgets.

Hines attributed the Fallout 76 Wastelanders expansion’s exceeding budget limitations to in-game NPC voice acting. The expansion had a ton of non-playable characters thus they needed voice actors to have unique dialogue for all of them. Bethesda was focusing on replayability when it came to NPC interactions. According to Hines, they cannot put out content as fast as players can play through it:

There’s just no reasonable cadence that you can put out large volumes of quest content, that will keep up with the extent to which players burn through it, because it’s gonna take you six months, nine months, a year to make content that they’re gonna burn through in two weeks.

Fallout 76 has had an interesting run, to say the least. The game received an overwhelming amount of negative backlash on release. A Bethesda Game Studio’s head even admitted that they were ready for the criticism of the game. This means that Bethesda Softworks knew that there was something inherently wrong with the game, to begin with.

The game had various technical issues while having little content. Ever since the release, Bethesda Softworks has been salvaging the colossal wreck that is Fallout 76. The Fallout 76 Wastelanders expansion is the biggest expansion pack the game is yet to receive. The update will add many core elements of the Fallout franchise to Fallout 76. These elements, of course, include NPC’s.

Imagine having so many lines of dialogue that cause a developer to run into budget problems with a game. It looks like Bethesda Softworks went a little overboard when trying to add more content to the game. With that being said, the game does truly need some exciting new content and the Wastelanders expansion could be it.

The upcoming expansion will be akin to a Fallout single-player game. Is it too late to recover from the disastrous launch of Fallout 76? Or will the Wastelanders expansion work wonders? We will have to wait and see. Bethesda is set to release the Fallout 76 Wastelanders expansion on April 7, 2020.