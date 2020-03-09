Escape From Tarkov Update 0.12.4 Announced, Fatigue Mechanic And Stamina Adjustments

Escape From Tarkov received details regarding its upcoming Update 0.12.4. This patch is coming soon to PC. You will find that Escape From Tarkov Update 0.12.4 has loads of additions, quite a few optimizations, various fixes, and much more. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added the Fatigue effect debuff, which appears if the character keeps the stamina at a low level for a long time. Take note that energy consumption increases with this effect.

Escape From Tarkov is a first-person multiplayer war action video game that takes you to the abandoned city of Tarkov, in Russia, in a fight between factions, local guerrillas and other enemies. Realism, survival, and action go hand in hand in a game with a political and military background. Below you will see some key patch notes regarding Escape From Tarkov Update 0.12.4.

Interchange location has been reworked

Interchange location lighting has been updated

New interactive objects, new location exfils

Various problems with culling, physical colliders have been fixed

New mechanics, overweight. The character receives various debuffs while carrying a certain amount of weight (increased equipment noise, movement speed limits, increased stamina consumption, etc.)

Now The character’s stamina indicator is divided into arms and legs. The arm’s stamina is consumed when aiming, throwing grenades and fighting with melee weapons. The legs stamina is consumed during sprinting, jumping, changing body positions, etc. Also, the legs stamina starts to drain when the hand’s stamina drops to zero.

The “trading “flea market”, “inventory” buttons have been added to the bottom panel of the interface for quick access.

New hand grenades based on the VOG-17 and VOG-25 prototypes.

The resolution of your screen is automatically determined and applied as standard settings, at the first start of the game.

New weapon mods in this Escape From Tarkov patch.

New sets of character customization and equipment: New BEAR top called “Telnik”; New BEAR pants called “Tiger”; New USEC top called “TIER2”; New USEC pants called “Commando”; New SCAV top “Olimpic shirt Russia”; and New body armor, tactical vests, backpack, helmet, active headset.

Grenade case

New barter loot and new trading schemas requiring this loot

New hideout crafting schemas

New quests with new outfits as a reward

Here you will find the complete list of Escape From Tarkov Update 0.12.4 patch notes. Take note that Battlestate Games’ Escape From Tarkov was released as a closed alpha title on August 4, 2016 and as a closed beta in July 2017.