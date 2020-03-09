Chernobylite Update 24890 Released, Game Quality Improvement Pass 2

Chernobylite has received Update 24890. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Chernobylite Update 24890 is quite a big patch, as it has various improvements, some additions, and quite a few general fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that weapon modification should now be much more readable. While upgrading weapons, statistics are now displayed in the way that dynamically respond to applied upgrades.

Chernobylite is a first-person action video game that, under a proposal of survival horror, tell you an emotional and special story set in the days before and after April 26, 1986, when the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded. Based in Pryp’yat’, the city where the game is framed, but 13 years later, your mission is clear: continue surviving. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Chernobylite Update 24890.

Various optimization works reduced the visual quality of the Moscow eye. We’re working to improve it. The effects should be visible now.

Many of you complain about the amount of slots available in the quick menu. So we increased their number from 4 to 8.

After returning from the mission, many of you instead of going to sleep want to use the binoculars immediately after returning to the base. We’ve added a tutorial that should counteract this in this Chernobylite patch.

Weapon modification should now be much more readable. While upgrading weapons, statistics are now displayed in the way that dynamically respond to applied upgrades.

We have added new generic quests. From now on go yourself or send your companions for food, medicine and ammunition. In this Chernobylite patch, you need to start a new game loop or a new game for them to appear.

We’ve added miniquests in the base. Now your companions will ask you to solve their problems with the base, while teaching how it works.

From now on, all crafting stations can be built only once. Thanks to this, it will be easier to know what we have already built and what we have not.

Here you will find the complete list of Chernobylite Update 24890 patch notes. I remind you that The Farm 51’s Chernobylite released as an early access title on October 16, 2019 for PC.