Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone Revealed Early

We finally have a look at what Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone looks like. A video surfaced online which reveals a plethora of details regarding Infinity Ward’s upcoming Warzone Battle Royale mode.

A YouTuber called Chaos uploaded a video revealing all sorts of Modern Warfare Warzone details. He claims that Infinity Ward flew him out and let him play the Battle Royale game. Of course, he captured his live gameplay which he features in his video.

Warzone will be Free to Play

According to Chaos, the new BR mode will be free to play. You can download the game and play the mode for free even if you don’t own a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Modern Warfare warzone is a completely separate client from the main Call of Duty game. This means that players who don’t own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare can still play the BR mode which is a smart move by Infinity Ward.

Cross-platform capability and an enormous map

The BR mode will be cross-platform meaning that console and PC players may end up playing with or against each other. Chaos claims that the map of the Warzone BR mode is enormous and the largest he has ever seen.

Building, trees and other objects on the map look absolutely gorgeous. Each of the buildings on the Warzone map is unique. You will not come across a building that seems similar to another building on the map.

Game Modes

Players will be able to play duos, trio or solo mode. Looks like the upcoming BR mode will not have squads mode (4man teams) when it releases. It is still impressive that Infinity Ward managed to provides us with these team groupings considering the map size of the BR mode.

The start of the Battle Royale mode will have a whopping 150 players. We have never come across a BR which has that many players land on the map at the start. Chaos stated that they could possibly move up the player count to 200 players per game when they add squads mode which sounds insane!

Revival Opportunities

The map will have buildings called ‘buy stations’. Players can go to these buildings and buy killstreaks and revive tokens. You can potentially revive a teammate if you have enough cash to buy revive tokens. If your teammate dies, simply make your way to a buy station if you have enough cash to bring him back into the game.

Another possibility of coming back into the game is by winning a 1v1 against a random opponent. If you die before a certain time in the game, you will be transported the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer map called Gulag. There you will have to kill a random opponent in a 1v1 duel to be brought back into the Warzone BR mode.

While you are in Gulag and awaiting your duel, you will be standing above looking down at another duel between players. If the duel happens to include your teammate, you can throw rocks at the enemy dualist. These rocks will stun the enemy assisting your teammate in the bout. The Gulag map will look different every time you are transported to the Modern Warfare multiplayer map

Fans claimed that Chaos may have broken the embargo for the Warzone mode and uploaded this video before the allotted time. Either way, we are excited to finally get a look at what Warzone will look like and can’t wait for its upcoming release which is rumored to be on March 10.