Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 656448 Error And XP Bug Will Be Fixed Soon

The Senior Communications Manager for Infinity Ward just tweeted that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 656448 bug and other XP related issues will be fixed soon.

It has been a rough few days for Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Lately, the FPS shooter game has been plagued with progression related bugs. Players are unable to progress in the game due to these issues.

This new multiplayer bug in Modern Warfare halted the players’ ability to gain XP in matches, rank up in the Battle Pass to get new content and complete missions.

On top of that, a new Modern Warfare 656448 error is causing the AAA title to crash mid-game. Players complained that their textures failed to load and the game would eventually crash due to this error.

The crash seems to occur with regular intervals which make the game literally unplayable. It’s safe to say that Infinity Ward needs to address these issues and it looks like they will.

Ashton Williams, Infinity Ward’s Senior Communications Manager, recently took to Twitter to calm fans down. She stated:

Please keep an eye on the InfinityWard account for updates regarding issues with XP rewards and progression.

The tweet does seem to indicate that the Modern Warfare developers will soon come out with a fix for these issues. After all, the progression rewards of the Modern Warfare multiplayer modes are one of its most rewarding aspects.

Then there is the fact that the game itself is having a hard time avoiding crashes. Players voiced their anger and frustration on various social media platforms regarding these bugs.

With the upcoming release of Modern Warfare Warzone BR mode, this isn’t a good time to have in-game bugs and crashes. The new Battle Royale mode will supposedly feature squads only mode and will have a separate client from Modern Warfare. Rumors suggest that Infinity Ward will launch the Warzone BR mode on March 10.

It would definitely be beneficial for Infinity Ward to sort out the Modern Warfare bugs and issues before Warzone’s release. The last thing they want is the game experiencing crashes and XP related issues during Warzone’s debut.

That would be a surefire way of jeopardizing the potential success of Modern Warfare Warzone. Hopefully, Infinity Ward gets its act together and fixes these issues as fast as possible.