Baldur’s Gate 3 Senior Designer “Critical” Of Real-Time-With-Pause: “It Looks Messy”

While past installments used real-time combat with pause, Baldur’s Gate 3 will be adopting turn-based mechanics for the first time in the franchise. The surprising change has left many fans uncertain as to whether the much-respected Larian Studios made a mistake. The developer, though, begs to differ.

Speaking with PC Gamer for the latest issue, senior designer Edouard Imbert stated that sticking to an older system in no way guarantees a greater audience. One of the main reasons for Baldur’s Gate 3 to use turn-based combat, in his opinion, was because the older real-time-with-pause system makes the game look “messy” whereas everyone understands turn-based logic.

I’m critical of real-time-with-pause because I think that it looks messy. It’s like a miss, pause, give three orders, a miss, pause. Also, I don’t believe that sticking to the old system can expand to a greater audience. The thing with turn-based logic is that everybody understands it. It’s my turn, it’s your turn. And we have this experience with it — it worked for us with Divinity: Original Sin, it worked for us with Divinity: Original Sin 2, and D&D is turn-based.

In addition, Imbert noted that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been designed to be like a puzzle where each characters plays a part to fill a different piece. Having the characters move all at once would make that process more tedious.

Your characters are the tools you’ll use to solve a puzzle, and the puzzle is more messy if everything is moving at the same time.

However, Larian Studios knows fully well that even turn-based combat has limitations. Despite working wonders in the Divinity: Original Sin franchise, fair to say that turn-based combat can become slow or laborious. In Baldur’s Gate 3, the developer has made some tweaks to address those criticisms.

The biggest change will be that turns are taken by parties instead of characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. Hence, all enemy characters will take their turns simultaneously before switching to all player characters to do the same.

In comparison, Divinity: Original Sin forced each character to complete their round of actions before cycling over to the next character. That meant taking five separate turns for five characters in a party. The different turn-based combat of Baldur’s Gate 3 will allow for additional strategic depth. Multiple characters, for example, can be moved around at once on the battlefield to either take hold of advantageous positions or pincer enemy movements.

An important thing to note is that the turn-based combat will not be forced on the players. They can choose to disable the mode (or keep it) for the entire game. Baldur’s Gate 3 will present all kinds of difficult situations and some may warrant the turn-based scenario (or not) as an easier solution.

Baldur’s Gate 3 remains without a release date but should enter early access in late 2020. Those interested can add the game to their wishlist on Steam right now. More details have been promised by the developer soon.