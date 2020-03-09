AMD’s Next-Gen GPUs Ditch Blower-Style Fans

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) built up negative rep due to heat up issues. Their older generation cards hoarded on a lot of power further resulting in high GPU temps. This problem was common in the reference edition GPUs. One such example is the R9 290X reference edition by Sapphire. While these cards may look the most pleasing, their blower-style GPUs lacked in thermal performance.

However, a leaked image by AMD came in light recently teasing the company’s first reference design. It also showcased that the next-gen GPUs will ditch blower-style fans.

In response to AMD’s subreddit, Scott Herkelman (VP & GM Of Radeon Technologies Group), confirmed that AMD’s next-gen GPUs will ditch blower-style fans. He further added that that the red brand will focus more on dual/tri-axial cooling for newer GPUs. This decision is mainly due to the feedback from the Radeon RX 5700 XT series reference design.

A week ago, AMD gave us a glimpse of the next-generation Radeon RX series GPUs. We already know the new GPU lineup will be based on Navi 2X architecture and will perform 50% better per watt against the older-gen. We now also have insight on features such as ray tracing and variable-rate shading. Further details regarding performance can be read over here.

AMD held it’s FAD (Financial Analyst Day 2020) just recently. We witnessed many details regarding the road mapping of future products. The company also shared details on a newer architecture for data systems known as CDNA. With all the news leaking, the crowd finally got to see what the new Navi 2X card looks like.

The teaser showed a dual-fan style GPU with a horizontal lining plastic shroud and the signature RED colour on the boundaries. We can see a heavy-duty heatsink through the fan openings followed by a cutout for power connectors although it’s still not clear how many power connectors it may use.

Some of the users compared it to Nvidia’s Founder Edition and claim it being similar to it. According to Scott, AMD ditched the blower-style fans after feedback received from the community over the RX 5700 XT Cards. With this confirmed, AMD here onwards will be guiding their Add-in-Board (AIB) partners themselves to focus on only Dual and Tri-Axial Fan cooling solutions.

Scott also added that AIB is open to using their custom designs as well when it comes to cooling solutions. They may also use blower styles in terms of experiment and performance. His official statement goes as:

There will be no blower reference fans for gamers on next-gen. So you are correct Our AIBs may choose to do a “blower” design on any of the next-gen GPUs, however, the majority of feedback we received from the community at the launch of 5700 XT on AMD reference designs has guided us towards dual/tri-axial designs. I’m excited for you all to see them when the time is right!

So far, we have only seen GPU performance in terms of graphics. However, the thermals on the new Navi 2X based GPUs is still not revealed. Though it won’t take too long to finally see the card on the shelves.