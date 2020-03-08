Wonder Mails are a type of E-Mails in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series. These Mails are really fun to play with as they provide you with new missions and new rewards. In this Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mails Guide, we’ve given all the information you need about these Mails and how you can use them for receiving rewards.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Wonder Mails

Wonder Mails are a new addition to the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series. This feature allows players the advantage to connect with their fellow players.

For further rescues and mission, Wonder Mail gives you a set of new passwords. All Wonder Mails have their own unique rewards.These rewards are received by visiting the given locations.

Unpredictability is what makes this feature so fun because you never know when a Wonder Mail can send you to recruit an exclusive Pokemon. Other than that, these mails also allow you to enter bonus Dungeons and unlock additional Friend Zones.

How to Use Wonder Mail Codes

Now, let’s talk about the usage of these Mails. You can use them after you input a Wonder Mail code (found on the main menu).

After the input is done successfully, the game will launch and you’ll receive a new mission. Keep in mind that the mission you receive, comes once after saving and you can’t use them again on the same file.

That’s not all! You can also share these Mails with your fellow players by writing down a new set of codes. You can find these codes at the bottom of every rescue.

Once done, you’re friends will input the codes and have a Wonder Mail of their own.

Below are some of the Wonder Mail codes known so far and the rewards they offer

R13R6XY0

Thunderbolt

XNY8PK40

Brutal Swing

QXW5MMN – Friendly Set

3x Rare Quality Orb

3x Inviting Orb

1x Wigglytuff Orb

PFXQPCN3

Bulldoze

P5R9411S

Flamethrower

90P7CQP9

Shadow Ball

3TY1XW99

Leech Life

N0R7K93R

Energy Ball

W95R91XT

Smart Strike

JR4113QS

Waterfall

XMK5JQQM

Ice Beam

78SH6463

Focus Blast

991Y5K47

Mareep’s Special Request

8QXR93P5 – Gift from Graveler

40x Geo Pebble

40x Gravelerock

20x Golden Fossil

92JMR48W

Smoochum’s Special Request

XT498SP7 – Move Strengthening Set

2x Power Drink

2x Accuracy Drink

2x PP-Up Drink

25QQTSCR – Powerful Ribbon Set

1x Power Band

1x Defense Scarf

1x Gold Ribbon

95R1W6SJ – Magical Ribbon Set

1x Special Band

1x Zinc Band

1x Gold Ribbon

0R7910P7 – Physical Boost Set

2x Life Seed

2x Carbos

H8PJTWF2 – Lovely Seed Set

3x Heal Seed

2x Reviver Seed

3R62CR63 – Useful Berry Set

5x Rawst Berry

5x Chesto Berry

2x Tiny Reviver Seed

45QSPHF4 – Cacnea Collection

40x Cacnea Spike

40x Cacnea Spike

40x Cacnea Spike

SFSJWK0H – Hard Times Set

3x Helper Orb

2x Revive All Orb

H6W7K262 – Special Gummi Sample

2x DX Gummi

Y6493N3S – Barrier Gift

3x Foe-Hold Orb

5x Foe-Seal Orb

7FW627CK – Predicament Gift

5x Slumber Orb

5x Totter Orb

WJNTY478 – Support Gift