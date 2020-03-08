Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Rare Qualities Guide

Replacing the IQ skills, the Rare Qualities are the newest additions to Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX. These can range anywhere from various effects, from shop discounts to chance to PP regeneration. Here is a simplified guide about the various Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Rare Qualities available for your Pokemon.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Rare Qualities

There are two ways you can get these rare abilities, first one is to recruit as many Pokemon as you can, each new pokemon you get has a chance of having a rare quality.

The second and more reliable way to get Pokemon with Rare Qualities are Rainbow Gummis and DX Gummis. You can find these in dungeons and shops, as well as via Wonder Mail Codes.

You can get rare qualities by going to a Rescue Camp and selecting the Pokemon which you want to have a Rare Quality. Feeding that Pokemon either Gummi has a chance to grant the Pokemon that eats them a Rare Quality.

Below is a list of all the rare pokemon qualities available in Mystery Dungeon.

Bargain

Items can be bought at a lower price from shops in dungeons. Rare Qualities affect your whole team.

Blast Control

Damage your team takes from explosions is reduced.

Brawl

The more enemies there are in a room, the more powerful your moves will be.

Defensive Rhythm

Whenever Pokemon are hit by attacks, their Defense and Sp. Def are boosted. The effect only lasts for one turn, but it’s useful when you’re hit by a concentrated attack.

Evasive Rhythm

Whenever Pokemon are hit by attacks, their evasiveness is boosted, making it easier to dodge attacks. This effect only lasts for one turn.

Food Finder

You’re more likely to see Tiny Apples in dungeons.

Forge a Path

You can break walls as you walk. But your belly gets significantly emptier if you break walls, and you can’t break any more walls if your belly reaches zero.

Friendly

Pokemon you battle against are more likely to become your friends.

Funnel Fun

The rate at which HP restores naturally when Pokemon are in a corridor is greatly sped up.

Leap Ahead

The Pokemon behind you in a corridor jumps in front and uses a one-tile move. After it uses the move, that Pokemon returns to its original spot.

Leave Half

An Apple, Max Ether, or Tiny Reviver Seed will remain in your Toolbox after you use a Big Apple, Perfect Apple, Max Elixir, or Reviver Seed.

Link Boost

The power of linked moves is boosted. The more moves that are linked, the more powerful they become.

Lonely Courage

When a Pokemon has no nearby teammates, it gets very strong.

Mind Over Matter

When a Pokemon steps on a Wonder Tile and its strength is restored, its bad conditions, such as being poisoned or burned, also heal.

Moving Up

Move Experience earned when you use moves in a dungeon is increased more than usual.

Narrow Focus

Moves used in corridors will never miss.

Notorious Fasting

Pokemon won’t take damage even when their belly reaches zero. Beware that HP won’t restore naturally while the Pokémon’s belly is empty, and they will take damage if they’re in a wall.

Notorious Healing

The rate at which HP restores naturally is sped up.

Notorious Restoration

When you use items that help restore HP or fill your belly, those items will restore more than usual.

PP Pouch

The PP of a learned move restores a bit when an enemy is defeated.

Rapid Bull’s-Eyes

Moves that hit multiple times will never miss.

Recoil Boost

Moves that have recoil damage or moves that hurt the user if they miss are greatly powered up.

Riled Up

Attack and Sp. Atk are boosted when you take damage from an enemy.

Sales Pitch

Items can be sold at a higher price to shops in dungeons.

Shared Happiness

When a teammate’s bad conditions are healed, a bad condition of another team member also gets healed.

Small Stomach

Whatever food you eat, it will fill your belly completely. Be sure to chew your food well!

Squad Up

The more members you have on your team, the more likely it is that Pokemon you battle against will want to be your friends.

Squeeze Out

The PP of a move that has zero PP may sometimes be restored.

Steamroll

Even moves that have no effect or are not very effective due to Abilities or bad type matchups will be able to steamroll opponents and deal damage.

Strike Back

When the Pokemon takes damage from an adjacent enemy, it reduces the Attack and Sp. Atk of that enemy.

Thrown Item Boost

Spikes and stones are powered up. On top of that, enemies won’t be able to catch items.

Tight Formation

The more team members there are nearby, the lower the damage will be when Pokemon are hit by wide-ranging moves, such as Magnitude.

Wary Walk

When a Pokemon steps on a trap, the trap can be broken and disabled.

XP Boost

The experience points Pokemon earn after defeating an enemy in a dungeon are boosted. This affects the whole team. On top of that, this effect also applies to Pokemon at Rescue Team Camps.