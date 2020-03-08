Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX is a remaster of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Red Rescue Team and Blue Team. This Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Best Starter Pokemon guide will help you select, or become the ultimate Pokemon.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Best Starter Pokemon

Instead of as a Pokemon Trainer, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon puts you in the shoes of pokemon, who alongside of its partner, will venture out into the mystery dungeon to rescue other pokemon.

Seeing that you and another pokemon sets out, choosing the first two starter pokemon is one of the hardest decisions you’ll find yourself making.

This guide will get you to learn the basic moves of starter pokemon, as well as help you make out your team.

Starter Pokemon

You get to pick your first two pokemon from a list of 16 pokemon in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon and they all come from the first three-generation of Pokemon series.

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Pikachu

Meowth

Psyduck

Machop

Cubone

Eevee

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Skitty

Each of the 16 pokemon in Mystery dungeon has four starting moves. They are given below.

Bulbasaur

Vine Whip: 17/17

Sludge: 17/17

Tackle: 25/25

Seed Bomb: 16/16

Charmander

Scratch: 25/25

Flame Burst: 12/12

Bite: 18/18

Dragon Rage: 13/13

Squirtle

Brick Break: 18/18

Water Gun: 16/16

Tackle: 25/25

Bite: 18/18

Pikachu

Fake Out: 13/13

Electro Ball: 17/17

Grass Knot: 20/20

Iron Tail: 16/16

Meowth

Scratch: 25/25

Fake Out: 13/13

Bite: 18/18

Foul Play: 17/17

Psyduck

Scratch: 25/25

Water Gun: 16/16

Confusion: 18/18

Zen Headbutt: 15/15

Machop

Bullet Punch: 16/16

Brick Break: 18/18

Karate Chop: 20/20

Strength: 15/15

Cubone

Headbutt: 15/15

Bone Club: 17/17

Brutal Swing: 17/17

Brick Break: 18/18

Eevee

Bite: 18/18

Tackle: 25/25

Swift: 13/13

Quick Attack: 15/15

Chikorita

Ancient Power: 15/15

Razor Leaf: 15/15

Tackle: 25/25

Grass Knot: 20/20

Cyndaquil

Quick Attack: 15/15

Ember: 15/15

Double Kick: 20/20

Facade: 17/17

Totodile

Metal Claw: 25/25

Water Gun: 16/16

Ice Fang: 15/15

Scratch: 25/25

Treecko

Quick Attack: 15/15

Absorb: 18/18

Dragon Breath: 12/12

Iron Tail: 16/16

Torchic

Quick Attack: 15/15

Ember: 15/15

Low Kick: 13/13

Peck: 25/25

Mudkip

Mud Bomb: 13/13

Water Gun: 16/16

Tackle: 25/25

Mud Slap: 13/13

Skitty

Fake Out: 13/13

Echoed Voice: 15/15

Charge Beam: 13/13

Grass Knot: 20/20

Combinations

Unlike the original, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon allows you to pick two pokemon as starter. However, while making a team, keep the following in mind.

You cannot pick both pokemon of the same type. Both your pokemon cannot be of either fire grass water or any other. If you pick Charmander, Torchic will not be available as a second option.

Balance out your team. All pokemons have strengths and weaknesses. Pick your options out so that the weaknesses of one pokemon is covered up by others. If you pick Squirtle as your main, pair it up with a grass type to cover up that weakness.

Keep an eye out for enemies. Make sure that your team is strong against enemies. As flying type is one of the most common types of pokemon encountered, it is not a good idea to pair up fighting and grass type pokemon together as they both are weak to flying types.

You will get to fill a survey that determines the personality of your pokemon partner. Even though it does not matter a lot in the long run, having a good friendly pokemon on your side will make the starting game much easier.

Normal type pokemon like Eevee and Meowth might seem appealing options in the start, but they do not learn powerful moves later on and do not have Pokemon Type advantages.

It is recommended to not take them as your first preferences.