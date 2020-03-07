PS5’s Unannounced Texel Density Feature Impresses Martha Is Dead Dev

The developer of the upcoming first-person psychological thriller, Marth is Dead recently praised PS5’s unannounced feature. The developer highlighted the console’s Texel Density feature, a feature not discussed before.

LKA, the developers behind the upcoming Marth is Dead game spoke to the latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine (April 2020). LKA studio’s head, Luca Dalco stated that the PS5’s bleeding-edge hardware allows the studio to create jaw-dropping visuals. The new hardware comes in handy when making horror-game environments more realistic and frightening. Dalco stated:

PS5’s specifications are incredibly exciting – particularly for us is the additional graphical power and inclusion of ray-tracing architecture. Our studio has come a long way over four years and Martha Is Dead will strive for photorealism. We’re excited to see the next-generation hardware incoming to support us bringing our vision to players.

He went on to expand on the capabilities of PS5’s Unannounced Feature called Texel Density:

We worked a lot in order to use the highest-resolution textures as possible also on PS4; nonetheless, PS5 will allow us to use an incredible Texel density, up to 4096px/m – that means the visual will be fully detailed also in higher resolutions. It’s one of the most important advances in visual capacity that we were waiting for.

Dalco mentioned that the PS5’s SSD storage solution will definitely come in handy stating that “High-quality assets are naturally larger in size so will benefit from the faster loads times.”

The talk then reverted to the topic of ray-tracing technology. Dalco praised the technology saying that it is an “incredible technology for independent studios, allowing games to reach new levels of realism without the need for huge teams.”

We already know that Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will sport a whopping 12 teraflops of GPU power. In addition to that, the upcoming Xbox console will have new unique features such as Quick Resume and Variable Rate Shading. Its good to see that the PS5’s texel density capabilities will allow for some graphical feats when it comes to next-gen titles.

It seems more probable that next-gen console gaming will have 4k resolution at 60 fps as the norm. On top of that, console gamers may very well be able to play games at 1080p, 120 fps. With the capabilities of the next-gen consoles being revealed, the future of console gaming seems bright.

If you are unaware, Marth is Dead is an upcoming psychological first-person thriller game by LKA studios. The game will combine superstitious elements with history and psychological anguish. A game kicks off after the during the conflict between German and Allied forces. Amidst the war, a drowned dead body of a woman is found. The game revolves around the woman’s sister dealing with her loss. The game is expected to release sometime in 2020.