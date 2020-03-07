At the start of Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX, you will have to take a quiz that will determine your starter Pokemon. To help you with getting the best Pokemon selection, we have compiled all the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Personality Test Answers here.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Personality Test Answers

In the Mystery Dungeon DX personality interview, you will be asked 8 randomized questions. Your answer will determine your Personality (Pokemon’s nature).

There are different personalities. Your personality and gender you decide to play as, figures out which starter Pokemon the game will choose for you.

On the off chance that you don’t like the Pokemon that the game choosen for you, you may switch your choose it from any of different starters.

As you know there are 14 categories, however just eight questions, an answer can be related with two distinct categories. This implies that if you’re aiming to play as a particular Pokémon, then at that point you have to give close attention to which answers you pick.

Underneath you’ll find every one of the 14 question categories:

Questions From Brave Category

A delinquent is hassling someone on a busy city street! What will you do?

Help without hesitation. (Brave)

Help, even if scared. (Hardy and Brave)

Call the police. (Docile, Timid and Relaxed)

Do nothing out of fear. (Timid)

There is a scream from behind a door! How will you react?

Yank open the door. (Hardy and Brave)

Scream in unison. (Naive)

You’re going bungee jumping for the first time. Since it’s scary, you decide to test the jump with a doll… The bungee cord snaps! Will you still try to make a jump anyway?

(Brave and Impish)

(Docile and Timid)

There is an alien invasion! What will you do?

(Leads to question below)

(Timid)

Ignore it. (Relaxed)

You valiantly fight the aliens… But you are defeated… An alien says to you… “YOU HAVE IMPRESSED US. IT WAS A PLEASURE TO SEE. JOIN US, AND TOGETHER WE SHALL RULE THE WORLD.” What will you do?

Rule with the aliens. (Sassy and Relaxed)

(Brave)

Questions From Calm Category

Do you dream of lounging around idly without much excitement?

(Calm)

(Impish)

Do you like to fight?

(Impish and Timid)

(Calm and Lonely)

Do you occasionally consider yourself dull or overly cautious?

(Calm and Lonely)

(Hardy)

Do you often yawn?

(Calm and Relaxed)

(Hardy and Hasty)

Questions from Docile Category

A friend brought over something you’d forgotten. How do you thank your friend?

Say thank you regularly. (Docile)

Say thanks with a joke. (Naive and Lonely)

Say thanks, but cool. (Sassy)

You are offered a choice of two gifts. Which one will you take?

Big box. (Docile and Naive)

Small box. (Timid and Calm)

You broke a rotten egg in your room! What will you do?

Open a window right away. (Docile and Hasty)

Take a sniff first. (Naive and Relaxed)

You notice a wallet on the side of the road.

Turn it in to the police! (Docile)

Yay! Yay! (Naive)

Is anyone watching? (Impish)

Questions From Hardy Category

A test is coming up. How do you study for it?

Study hard. (Hardy)

At the last second. (Relaxed)

Ignore it and play. (Impish)

Can you focus on something you like?

(Hardy and Docile)

(Quirky)

There is a bucket. If you put water in it, how much will you fill it?

(Hardy)

(Calm)

A little. (Quirky)

When the going gets tough, do you get going?

(Hardy and Brave)

(Sassy and Quirky)

Questions from Hasty Category

You come across a treasure chest! How do you react?

Open it right away! (Hasty)

.. Could be a trap… (Timid)

It’s going to be empty… (Sassy)

Your friend fails to show up for a meeting at the promised time. What do you do?

Become irritated. (Docile and Hasty)

Wait patiently. (Relaxed)

Get angry and bail. (Hasty)

You receive a gift! But you don’t know what’s in it. You’re curious, so what do you do?

Open it now. (Hasty)

Open it later. (Calm)

Get someone to open it. (Timid)

You win a lottery! What do you do with the money?

Spend it now. (Jolly and Hasty)

Save it. (Hardy and Calm)

Give it away. (Brave and Quirky)

Questions From Impish Category

Are there many things that you like to do?

(Hardy and Impish)

(Sassy and Quirky)

Do you like pranks?

(Impish)

(Docile and Relaxed)

Have you ever made a pitfall trap?

(Impish and Lonely)

(Calm)

Your friend is being bullied. What do you do?

Face up to the bully. (Brave)

Caution the bully from afar. (Timid)

Heckle the bully from behind. (Impish)

Questions From Jolly Category

A foreign person has started up a conversation with you. To be honest, you don’t have a clue what this fellow is saying. How do you reply?

“Haha! Yes. Very funny!” (Jolly)

“Um… Could you say that again?” (Hardy)

“Right… Well, I gotta go.” (Timid)

Are you a cheerful personality?

(Jolly and Naive)

(Sassy and Quirky)

Do you like to noisily enjoy yourself with others?

(Jolly and Lonely)

(Timid)

It’s the summer holidays! Where would you like to go?

The beach! (Jolly)

(Calm)

(Quirky)

Questions from lonely Category

Do you feel lonesome when you are alone?

(Timid and Lonely)

(Sassy)

Do you hate to be the last person to leave class at the end of a school day?

(Timid and Lonely)

(Brave and Relaxed)

It’s a weekend, but no one will play with you… What do you do?

Go on a trip. (Jolly and Lonely)

Hang around vacantly. (Calm and Relaxed)

Huddle in a corner. (Timid and Lonely)

What do you do with your room’s light when you’re going to bed at night?

Leave it on. (Timid and Lonely)

Turn it off. (Calm)

Questions From Naive Category

Do others often call you childish?

(Jolly and Naive)

(Calm)

Do you like groan-inducing puns?

Love them! (Impish and Naive)

A little. (Jolly)

Spare me. (Sassy)

Do you like to imagine things for your amusement?

(Naive)

(Hasty)

Do you tend to laugh a lot?

(Docile and Naive)

(Quirky)

Questions from Quirky Category

Do you sometimes run out of things to do all of a sudden?

(Quirky)

(Hardy)

How quickly do you respond to a text?

Reply right away. (Hardy and Hasty)

May reply, may not. (Quirky)

Too much trouble. (Sassy)

The road forks to the right and left. You are told there is a treasure on the right side. What do you do?

Instantly go right. (Docile)

It’s a trap! Go left. (Sassy)

Whichever! Choose on a whim. (Quirky)

There is a person you like… But there’s no opportunity to get close. What do you do?

Bravely declare my love. (Hardy and Brave)

Might say hello… (Quirky)

Pull a prank to get attention. (Impish)

Look from afar. (Timid)

Questions From Relaxed Category

Are you often late for school or meetings?

(Sassy and Relaxed)

(Hardy and Hasty)

Do you get the feeling that you’ve slowed down lately?

(Relaxed)

(Impish and Hasty)

Do you fall asleep without noticing?

(Calm and Relaxed)

(Hardy)

It is a pleasant day at the beach. How do you feel?

This feels great! (Jolly)

*snore* (Relaxed)

I want to go home soon! (Hasty)

Questions from Sassy Category

Can you sincerely thank someone when you feel grateful?

(Docile and Calm)

(Sassy and Quirky)

Do others tell you to watch what you say?

(Impish and Sassy)

(Calm)

Do you think you are cool? Be honest.

(Sassy)

(Relaxed)

Your country’s leader is in front of you. How do you speak to him or her?

Speak calmly. (Hardy)

Speak nervously. (Docile)

WHATEVER!! (Sassy)

Questions From Timid Category

A human hand extends out of a toilet! What would you do?

Scream and run. (Timid)

Close the lid without a word. (Hardy and Calm)

Shake hands with it. (Brave, Impish and Naive)

Can you go into a haunted house?

No problem! (Brave)

. N-no… (Timid)

With someone I like. (Sassy)

Grab any digit on your left hand with your right hand. Which digit did you grab?

(Timid)

Index finger. (Hasty)

Middle finger. (Jolly)

Ring finger. (Sassy)

Little finger. (Lonely)

You are suddenly locked inside a pitch-black room! What do you do?

Kick the door. (Timid)

(Lonely)

Clean it. (Impish and Quirky)

Questions From Miscellaneous Category

On vacation outings, you want to…

Go alone. (Hasty and Quirky)

Go with others. (Jolly and Lonely)

It’s the summer festival! Do you like carnivals?

Love them! (Jolly)

Don’t care. (Sassy and Quirky)

Somebody calls you “weird but funny.” How does this make you feel?