Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Move Links Guide

In Pokemon: Mystery Dungeon DX, there is an option to link abilities by which you will be able to use multiple at the same time during a single turn! In this guide, we will explain everything regarding Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Move Links and how to utilize them to your advantage.

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX Move Links

In Mystery Dungeon, you will be able to use multiple moves at the same time by linking them up. Up to 4 moves can be linked at once.

These linked moves can later be reassigned or unlinked when visiting a Link Shop or using Link Box item. But certain moves that require charging before use will not be available to link.

While being very powerful, the linked moves consume more PP and hunger meaning that you will have to carefully plan out the use. The Tummy consumption also gets larger depending on the amounts of moves linked.

How to Link Moves

To link moves, you can visit the Gulpin Link Shop in the South East corner of the Pokemon Square. You will be able to create, edit and unlink your moves here for a fee.

You can also use Link Box to edit your link moves on the go. Link box item may be found at the shop in Pokemon Square or shops found in dungeons.

After choosing to Link Moves, choose the Pokemon whose moves you want to link. Gulpin offers this for free. Choose which moves to link. The first move you pick will be the first one to be used so be careful.

Most of the time, it matters because some moves are better used before another.

Also, when linking moves, try to select the moves that either has a high PP count or those which have similar amount of PPs to make the most out of each move’s use.

Beware as Linked Moves do not automatically de-link if one runs out of PP during a fight. When you use the couple of moves, you just use what still has PP. To de-link moves, return to Gulpin’s Shop.