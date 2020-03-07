In Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX, you can find over 400 Pokemon to add to your team. These can be of any variety. Ranging from starters to legendaries, your options are wide in terms of Generations I-II Pokemon. This guide will teach you How to Recruit Pokemon in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX.

In order to unlock Pokemon recruitment in the game, you need to play through the story and defeat the first boss at Mt. Steel. Once you’ve finished the part in which you rescue Magnemite, the Pokemon will join you and you will find a new store available in the Pokemon Square. This is called the Wigglytuff Camp store.

Talk with Wigglytuff and you will be given your first Rescue Team Camps from where you can acquire the Rescue Team’s new recruits, and sell others.

Unlock a few of these while keeping some cash at hand just to be on the safe side.

Recruiting Pokemon

If you want to recruit a wild Pokemon in a dungeon, you must battle and defeat it with your Team Leader. Whether or not the wild Pokemon joins you is up to luck but you must make sure the Team Leader gets in the last hit.

Once you’ve recruited the Pokemon and got it in your party, you must all leave the dungeon without letting the new recruit get knocked out. If you’re unsuccessful then it will not become a permanent member of your team.

You can boost the likelihood of successfully recruiting the Pokemon with the use of the Friend Bow. This is an item that adds 10% to the recruitment rate of any Pokemon.

This includes Shiny Pokemon. It can be found on Mt. Faraway and as merchandise in shops within Joyous Tower.

You might even get lucky and come across a fainted Pokemon when you are exploring the dungeons. If you have an Apple item on hand at that moment then you should definitely give it to the Pokemon as it increases likelihood of them wanting to join your team.

You must also have a Rescue Camp for the Pokemon in order to recruit it. If you don’t have the Camp then you can summon Wigglytuff then purchase it.