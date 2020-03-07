AMD reveals a new CDNA architecture for Data Centers

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has had success due to their RDNA 2 architecture. AMD held its Financial Analyst Day on 5th March 2020. The company gave an overview of what consumers should expect in terms of road mapping technologies in the coming years. There was a discussion about the RDNA 2 and next-generation Zen CPUs. But, the main interest was that AMD revealed a new CDNA architecture.

There has been news of referring to the new RDNA 2 based GPU as “Big Navi” though AMD does not prefer that terminology. AMD has specified this new tech as an extension of the Navi that brings improved performance-per-watt. It also supports new features that were not possible with the current RDNA based products.

AMD is referring to the new RDNA 2 as “Navi 2X”. Though not many concrete details have been revealed about the Navi 2x, the public has still got an overview of what it will be capable of after the Xbox Series X reveal. Later on, Microsoft confirmed that the Xbox Series X will contain 12 TFLOPS.

This may put gaming consoles next to or even above desktop PCs. While RDNA emphasizes on gaming consumer-grade graphics products, works on a new CDNA architecture are in progress. This architecture targets High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data systems only. AMD promises to provide a roadmap for CDNA which will mirror the EPYC CPU line in terms of future progress. The CDNA design is aimed at ML/HPC (Machine Learning/High-Performance Computing) applications.

CDNA profits from what AMD calls second-generation Infinity Architecture interconnects. The first products based on the architecture area built on the 7nm process. AMD also teased second-generation CDNA architecture, the CDNA 2 which features third-generation Infinity Architecture. This new architecture will help increase reach in exascale computing through CPU and GPU coherence for efficient data sharing.

During the conference, AMD CEO Lisa Su talked about the lower cost for total ownership and more performance-per-watt compared to previous GPU architectures. The senior vice president of engineering at AMD technologies group, David Wang added:

“This allows us through domain-specific optimization to achieve optimal efficiency for gaming and for compute,” he said, which means that users on both sides “don’t have to pay for features they don’t need so it’s win-win.”

This means that CDNA is based on the previous predecessor architecture, GCN (Graphics Core Next). Later this year, CDNA will replace older GCN based GPU products with the new 7nm Radeon GPUs that will optimize HPC learning. This may be another big product year for AMD.