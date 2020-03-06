Warframe Update 27.2.0 Is Live, Railjack Changes And Fixes

Warframe has received Update 27.2.0. You can now download this patch on PC. You will find that Warframe Update 27.2.0 is quite a big update, as there are loads of changes, bug fixes, various improvements, adjustments, and much more. Something that stands out in this patch is that they added a new Codex Quest chapter entry for The New War for those who have completed the Sacrifice Quest and some changes and fixes have been made to Railjack.

This is a science fiction shooter that is oriented to the cooperative and competitive game style. This game features a free to play model that has turned Warframe into an attractive phenomenon that has a long life behind it. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Warframe Update 27.2.0.

Warframe may feel a little different this Update. Depending on where you are in your Warframe journey, you may notice big or small changes. However you play Warframe, it’s likely the ‘Warframe Revised’ Update has touched some part of the game for you. Please take the time to review our Update Notes to familiarize yourself with the changes – big and small.

Added a new Crewship in Veil Proxima missions: Exo Skold Crewship! It is a variant of the Gokstad but it has an impenetrable shield – you’ll have to get crafty to figure out how to take it down, Tenno.

Added a ‘Forge All’ button on the Railjack Payload screen in the Dry Dock.

Avionics Screen no longer uses ‘Hold to Confirm’.

Intrinsics Screen no longer uses 'Hold to Confirm'.

Avionics that are over capacity will now appear as “disabled” instead of being outright removed.

Disabled migrations during Railjack level transitioning (Void tunnel) to avoid putting new Host in completely broken states.

Disabled ability to enter the Archwing Slingshot while in a level transition (Void tunnel) due to loading into the Railjack mission in many broken states.

Improved Railjack Grineer Fighter variety across all 3 Proxima regions.

Improved the wing cam when using the Tactical Map – it should be much more instant when transitioning!

Increased Railjack’s Energy tube material brightness to make it a bit more obvious with darker tints.

Changed material tinting across all Railjack Skins so that it matches and is more consistent with the base Railjack.

Improved the Crewship meltdown FX so that it is more obvious from the exterior.

Avionics that are incompatible with the selected Grid slot will be auto listed at the bottom and appear greyed out to avoid confusion as to why it can’t be equipped.

Improved performance of enemy fighter markers in Railjack missions.

Fixed Railjack Clients crashing aboard the Missile Platform after destroying the core.

Fixed a loss of functionality for Clients upon loading into a Railjack mission.

Here you will find the complete list of Warframe Update 27.2.0 patch notes. I remind you that Digital Extremes’ Warframe released on March 25, 2013 for PC; November 15, 2013 for PlayStation 4; September 2, 2014 for Xbox One; and on November 20, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.