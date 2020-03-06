Valorant’s Microtransactions Will Skip Loot Boxes

Riot Games has designed Valorant as a competitive first-person shooter that takes from both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Overwatch. Something that the developer will not be borrowing though will be the business model.

Valorant will still be a free-to-play game that utilizes microtransactions. However, the new offering from the League of Legends developer will not feature any loot boxes. Cosmetics like character and weapon skins, sprays, and possibly more that remains to be revealed, will all be available for purchase directly from an in-game store. Riot Games will not have players trying out their luck in Valorant by opening loot boxes after loot boxes for purely random results.

Valorant will also have seasonal battle passes, through which players will be able to earn cosmetics as well. In either case, players will be pushing their hard-earned money for what they set their eyes on.

Speaking with Polygon recently, executive producer Anna Donlon revealed that Valorant will feature a “couple of different progression systems” for players. Riot Games will be dropping more details in the near future. For now, it has been confirmed that weapon skins, for example, will be upgradable. Whether that will require additional spending or not remains to be confirmed.

Donlon also noted that while Valorant will release with additional character skins, they will not be overly flashy or unique. Riot Games is worried that over-the-top character skins — highly priced — might end up giving players an edge as they would be harder to recognize. The developer is currently exploring what can and cannot be done.

I think [character skins] would have to be in a way that there’s absolutely nothing to impact the gameplay. It’ll be narrow. I think there’s a way to do that. And those are things that we’re interested in exploring.

Valorant, set to release in the summer, was previously known as Project A, one of many games in the works at Riot Games. The developer also has Project F, a supposed World of Warcraft but reimagined as a World of Runeterra with an isometric perspective and hack-and-slash elements. Project L is a fighting game with characters from the League of Legends universe. You can go through everything that Riot Games is currently cooking here.