The Witcher Season 2 Might Have Natalie Dormer In The Cast

Fans of Game of Thrones might be familiar with Natalie Dormer, who played the young queen Margaery Tyrell. Now, she might hbe going to a different dark fantasy show if a rumor about the second season of The Witcher comes true. The information comes from Redanian Intelligence, a Witcher show fan site.

The Witcher had a very strong showing on Netflix in its first season, thanks to a strong cast, good writing, and sticking to the books rather than the more well-known games. With that success, more stars have since been approached to take part in it.

At least one has already been revealed, being Kim Bodnia, who has signed up to play Geralt’s mentor, the veteran witcher Vesemir (though rumors had before circulated that Mark Hamill was being considered). However, Natalie Dormer would actually be the second Game of Thrones veteran to come to the world of the Witcher.

The other one is Kristofer Hivju, who played the wildling Tormund Giantsbane. He will be playing Nivellen, who much like the first season’s dark version of Snow White is a darker version of the prince from Beauty and the Beast.

While we have no idea what role Dormer will be playing, if the rumor is even true, considering how she performed as Margaery Tyrell she’ll likely knock it out of the park. There’s plenty of evidence to be true, of course, as various members of the crew have brought her up and she’s even been seen in set photos with them.

Other actors besides Natalie Dormer and Kristofer Hivju include Yasen Atour as the witcher Coen, Agnes Bjourn as Nivellen’s lover Vereena, Paul Bullion as the witcher Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as the witcher Eskel, Aisha Febienne Ross as Vilgefortz’s assistant Lydia, and Mecia Simson as the elven sorceress Francesca Findabair.

With how successful the first season was, hopefully The Witcher can pull off a second season that’s even better.