The Division 2 Warlords of New York Exotics Guide

Warlords of New York expansion has brought in a set of new exotic weapons and gear. Belonging to the highest rarity of items in the game, these exotics can be a little hard to find. In this guide, we will list the The Division 2 Warlords of New York Exotics and where you can find them.

The DLC update has also changed the way exotics work. With the introduction of Gear 2.0, each exotic only has a single talent as opposed to multiple ones found in the past. We have listed the different exotics below.

The Bighorn

Type: Assault Rifle

Location: Legendary Missions/Heroic Strongholds

Drop rate: 5% on Legendary

Talent: Big Game Hunter – When scoped, switches to semi-automatic fire mode, dealing 450% weapon damage with each shot.

Stats

Magazine: +7% Headshot Damage

Under barrel: +10% Stability

Muzzle: +10% Accuracy

Acosta’s Go-Bag

Type: Backpack

Location: All faction crates

Drop rate: 3%

Talent: One in Hand – Damaging an enemy with a grenade grants +1 skill tier for 15 seconds. Grants overcharge if already at skill tier 6.

Stats

+1 Armor Kit Capacity

+3 Grenade Capacity

+25% Ammo Capacity

+10% Skill Repair

+10% Status Effects

Bullet King

Type: Light Machine Gun

Location: Rikers Missions

Drop rate: 1% on normal/3% on hard/5% on challenging/7% on heroic.

Talent: Bullet Hell – This weapon never needs to be reloaded. For every 100 bullets that hit an enemy, replenish some ammo to you and your allies’ reserves.

Stats

Underbarrel: +10% Stability

Muzzle: +5% Critical Hit Chance

Lady Death

Type: SMG

Location: Deck of 22 Worldbosses NY

Drop rate: 3%

Talent: Breathe Free – When moving, gain 4 stacks per second, or 8 stacks if sprinting, up to 40 stacks total. Each round fired consumes a stack, amplifying damage by 60%. Kills grant 20% movement speed for 10 seconds.

Stats

Optics: +5% Critical Hit Chance

Magazine: +10% Reload Speed

Underbarrel: +5% Critical Hit Damage

Muzzle: +5% Critical Hit Chance

Tardigrade Armor System

Type: Chest armor

Location: True Sons missions

Drop rate: 1% normal/hard 3%/challenging 5%/heroic 7%.

Talent: Talent: Ablative Nano-Plating – Whenever your or any ally’s armor breaks, they gain 80% of your armor as bonus armor> for 10 seconds.

Stats: Cooldown per ally: 45 seconds. Killing an enemy with your specialization weapon removes this cooldown for all allies.

Imperial Dynasty

Type: Holster

Location: Cleaner missions

Drop rate: 1% normal/hard 3%/challenging 5%/heroic 7%.

Talent: Talent: Dragon’s Glare – While in combat, applies burn to the enemy closest to you within 20 meters.

Cooldown: 40 seconds.

Ninjabike Messenger Kneepads

Type: Kneepads

Location: DZ Supply drops

Drop rate: 3% chance.

Talent: Talent: Parkour! – Performing a cover to cover or vaulting reloads your drawn weapon.

Coyote’s Mask

Type: Mask

Location: Season 1 Rank 35 reward.

Talent: Pack Instincts – You and all allies gain a bonus based on the distance of the last enemy you hit.

Stats