The Division 2 Warlords of New York Exotics Guide

Warlords of New York expansion has brought in a set of new exotic weapons and gear. Belonging to the highest rarity of items in the game, these exotics can be a little hard to find. In this guide, we will list the The Division 2 Warlords of New York Exotics and where you can find them.
The DLC update has also changed the way exotics work. With the introduction of Gear 2.0, each exotic only has a single talent as opposed to multiple ones found in the past. We have listed the different exotics below.
The Bighorn
Type: Assault Rifle
Location: Legendary Missions/Heroic Strongholds
Drop rate: 5% on Legendary
Talent: Big Game Hunter – When scoped, switches to semi-automatic fire mode, dealing 450% weapon damage with each shot.
Stats
- Magazine: +7% Headshot Damage
- Under barrel: +10% Stability
- Muzzle: +10% Accuracy
Acosta’s Go-Bag
Type: Backpack
Drop rate: 3%
Talent: One in Hand – Damaging an enemy with a grenade grants +1 skill tier for 15 seconds. Grants overcharge if already at skill tier 6.
Stats
- +1 Armor Kit Capacity
- +3 Grenade Capacity
- +25% Ammo Capacity
- +10% Skill Repair
- +10% Status Effects
Bullet King
Type: Light Machine Gun
Location: Rikers Missions
Drop rate: 1% on normal/3% on hard/5% on challenging/7% on heroic.
Talent: Bullet Hell – This weapon never needs to be reloaded. For every 100 bullets that hit an enemy, replenish some ammo to you and your allies’ reserves.
Stats
- Underbarrel: +10% Stability
- Muzzle: +5% Critical Hit Chance
Lady Death
Type: SMG
Location: Deck of 22 Worldbosses NY
Drop rate: 3%
Talent: Breathe Free – When moving, gain 4 stacks per second, or 8 stacks if sprinting, up to 40 stacks total. Each round fired consumes a stack, amplifying damage by 60%. Kills grant 20% movement speed for 10 seconds.
Stats
- Optics: +5% Critical Hit Chance
- Magazine: +10% Reload Speed
- Underbarrel: +5% Critical Hit Damage
- Muzzle: +5% Critical Hit Chance
Tardigrade Armor System
Type: Chest armor
Location: True Sons missions
Drop rate: 1% normal/hard 3%/challenging 5%/heroic 7%.
Talent: Talent: Ablative Nano-Plating – Whenever your or any ally’s armor breaks, they gain 80% of your armor as bonus armor> for 10 seconds.
Stats: Cooldown per ally: 45 seconds. Killing an enemy with your specialization weapon removes this cooldown for all allies.
Imperial Dynasty
Type: Holster
Location: Cleaner missions
Drop rate: 1% normal/hard 3%/challenging 5%/heroic 7%.
Talent: Talent: Dragon’s Glare – While in combat, applies burn to the enemy closest to you within 20 meters.
Cooldown: 40 seconds.
Ninjabike Messenger Kneepads
Type: Kneepads
Drop rate: 3% chance.
Talent: Talent: Parkour! – Performing a cover to cover or vaulting reloads your drawn weapon.
Coyote’s Mask
Type: Mask
Location: Season 1 Rank 35 reward.
Talent: Pack Instincts – You and all allies gain a bonus based on the distance of the last enemy you hit.
Stats
- 0 – 15 meters: +25% critical hit damage.
- 15 – 25 meters: +10% critical hit damage and +10% critical hit chance.
- 25 meters+: 25% critical hit chance.