Rust CCTV Update Is Out, Optimizations And Improvements

Rust has received its CCTV Update. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Rust CCTV Update received various optimizations and improvements in the game. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they included CCTV Cameras and Computer Stations for all your surveillance needs. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Rust CCTV Update.

Can equip a trumpet in Auto Turrets

New optional UI when playing demos (see demo.hud convar)

New admin/content creator commands to control weather effects on their client (adminclouds, adminfog, adminwind, adminrain)

New convar to set the cloud rotation (cloudrotation)

New admin/content creator command to disable underwater bubble effects (underwater_effect) in this Rust patch.

New replicated admin convar to change the ocean level for everyone on the server (oceanlevel)

New console command to add a value to a convar (for example, meta.add oceanlevel 0.1)

Add support for binding key combinations (for example, bind [leftshift+x] kill)

Added experimental Steam netcode

Added CCTV Camera support

Added Computer Station

Added Electrical Item information panel in this Rust patch.

Fixed blur effect staying on screen during a demo if the demo was playing back in slow motion

Fixed hostility flag being reset when you die and disconnect from the server

Fixed custom map markers disappearing when you die and disconnect from the server

Fixed some item info labels disappearing at odd window resolutions

Fixed demos failing to load if you have previously connected to a server without restarting the game

Fixed gun aim jumping after you finish shooting while mounted in a vehicle

Fixed igniter not igniting candles in this Rust patch.

Fixed downloading models from the workshop item editor when there’s more than one model file

Fixed not being able to use demo.skip command once a demo has finished playing

Fixed exception when looking at entity that is returned to the pool

Fixed horse leaning exploits

Rust is an independent first-person survival game created by the authors of Garry’s Mod. The title challenges the player to get resources to survive and be able to manufacture items in the game, with very few starting objects. Players can get resources interacting with the stage or finding them by luck, and gradually build their elements until they expand their resources.

