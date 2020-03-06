Resident Evil 3 Producer Outlines Perfect Dodge As Another Weapon

The upcoming remake of Resident Evil 3 will feature a new and improved dodge mechanic that according to Capcom, can be taken as another weapon.

Speaking with the Official Xbox Magazine for the latest issue, producer Peter Fabiano recalled how players used to dodge attacks in the original version of the game. In the Resident Evil 3 remake, the same mechanic has been changed to give players multiple options based on the situation on hand.

The first is called Quick Step where players can dodge (or sidestep) attacks in all directions, even sideways. The second, most important of all, is called the Perfect Dodge in the Resident Evil 3 remake where timing will be critical. Performing a dodge at the last possible moment will force enemies to take longer to recover from their missed attack. Hence, players will have a larger window of opportunity to either strike back, go on the defensive, or just flee.

In the original, we had the dodge mechanic, and in this one we have the Quick Step as well as the Perfect Dodge, so you can see that that has enhanced [the action]. So you can play it a lot more along the lines of an action game if you like, but through and through it’s a survival horror game.

Fabiano noted that players will likely have “fun with the new mechanics” and in some way, mastering dodging in Resident Evil 3 will bring the overall experience of the remake to a more action-oriented approach. However, make no mistake, the game will still thrive as a survival horror. Capcom has tried its best to stay true to the original while stepping forward a bit in terms of action.

We certainly want to make it a fun experience.

In another recent interview, co-producer Masachika Kawata stated that the remake of Resident Evil 2 actually made development of the next remake challenging. The new and improved Mr. X was already matching the Nemesis of the original Resident Evil 3. Capcom had to find ways in which to make Nemesis special and unique in the remake. Hence, why the developer decided to let loose the iconic antagonist. Nemesis can catch up to players anywhere and at any point in the storyline and on the map. The creature has also been given several weapons to make the players’ job of surviving even more difficult.

Resident Evil 3 releases (or re-releases) for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3, 2020.