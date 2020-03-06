How the PS5 and Xbox Series X Hardware Will Impact Games

We now know what Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console will be capable of. Let’s take a look at how the updated hardware of the next-gen consoles could affect games.

Last month, we found out how much horsepower the Xbox Series X will have under the hood. The spec list of Microsoft’s next-gen console boasted 12 teraflops of GPU power for the upcoming Xbox console. We can assume that the PS5‘s graphical prowess will be around the same ballpark. IGN recently interviewed influential people in the industry to find out what the beefed-up console hardware means for games.

We already know that more power equals more performance and better-looking games. More performance means that games will runs smoothly with high frame-rates. Faster load times and lack of stutters could also be equated to higher performance. However, when it comes to gauging how good a game looks, it becomes tricky.

One of the most important aspects of making a game look realistic is simulations. Newer games always aim to copy how real life looks like. According to Bruce Straley, former creative director at Naughty Dog:

Smoke, water, wind – things like that are great for GPU processing.

Over the years, faces of game characters have become increasingly photo-realistic but things such as hair still look unrealistic. Straley states:

It’s always been really difficult to make really good hair. And then hair responding to different environments – hair and water, hair and wind, hair and hair gel, are all reactions that can be processed.

Having more power means that the machines will be able to render hair, smoke and other details with higher precision. Having more teraflops means that the game will use more of the GPU power to display the graphics as intended by developers. According to Elijah Freeman, VP of games at Virtuos, the increased console power means:

You’ll see much higher framerates, for example. While the current generation of consoles offers you 30 or 60 fps, the next generation will be offering you 4K visuals at 60 fps combined with 1080p at 120 fps. Games are going to look slick and buttery smooth at high resolutions.

Looks like 4k resolution may quickly become for the norm for next-gen gaming. What’s more exciting is that the console players will finally be able to experience games at higher frame-rates. High frame-rates is a luxury exclusive to PC gamers only. Looks like that will not be the case anymore.

With more developers optimizing their games for ray tracing, the increased GPU power will definitely come in handy. At this point in time, even high-end graphic cards struggle to run games with ray tracing over 60fps. The Xbox Series X’s 12 teraflops of power combined with console-game optimization should definitely yield better results.

Looks like the next generation of consoles will bring console gaming to a whole new level. We will have to wait until the end of the year to experience next-gen console gaming.