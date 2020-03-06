Oxygen Not Included Free Update Is Live, Banhi’s Automation Innovation Pack

Oxygen Not Included has received its latest free update, Banhi’s Automation Innovation Pack. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that this Oxygen Not Included Free Update has quite a few new features, notable changes, various bug fixes, and much more. Something else that stands out in this patch is that this includes several new sensors and automation buildings.

Oxygen Not Included is a management and strategy game, in which you will have to organize the resources of a space station. The goal will be to build an asteroid and survive in space. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding this Oxygen Not Included Free Update, Banhi’s Automation Innovation Pack.

Today we’re releasing a new free content pack, Bahni’s Automation Innovation Pack, available automatically as part of the game! This includes several new sensors and automation buildings, as well as improvements and bugfixes to many of the existing automation buildings. These new tools will let you increase the effectiveness of your automated contraptions, improve your control and awareness of colony operations, and maybe even let you express your creative side.

New Automation Sensors: Counter Sensor, Timer Sensor, Wattage Sensor, and Conveyor Rail Sensors.

New Automation Ribbon allows sending up to 4 signals along a single tile: Ribbon Writer and Ribbon Reader convert single-signal wire to ribbon. Mixing single wires and ribbons causes a signal overload.

Signal Selector and Signal Distributor for automation routing.

New Automation output buildings in this Oxygen Not Included update: Pixel Pack, Hammer, and Notifier.

Updated artwork for Automation Gates to make their function more concrete.

New Sweepy Bot and Sweepy Dock.

Liquid Vent, Gas Vent, High Pressure Gas Vent, and Conveyor Chute can now be closed, both manually and by automation.

Gas Reservoir and Liquid Reservoir have smart storage functionality.

Added an information screen when loading old saves to warn about changes to buildings.

Added a Solid Filter building for Conveyor Rails in this Oxygen Not Included update.

Signal Switch and Power Switch no longer require Duplicant interaction.

Updated Sticker artwork.

Critter Sensor now has toggles for detecting Critters/Eggs/Both.

Here you will find the complete list this Oxygen Not Included Free Update, Banhi’s Automation Innovation Pack patch notes. I remind you that Klei Entertainment’s Oxygen Not Included released on July 30, 2019 for Linux, macOS, and Windows.