Overwatch 03/05/2020 Experimental Update Is Out, Adjustments To Heroes

Overwatch received its newest experimental update for March 05, 2020. This patch is now available to download on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You will see that Overwatch 03/05/2020 Experimental Update is quite a small patch, as it only has a few hero adjustments. With this patch, the developers are hoping to get your feedback on some balance updates.

This is a cooperative and competitive first-person action video game developed by Blizzard, creators of games such as Starcraft, Diablo or Warcraft, which for the first time address a first-person shooter profile game. The title is set in a distant and fantasy future, where dozens of heroes are the only ones able to safeguard peace on Earth from the threat of hostile robots. Below you will see the complete list of Overwatch 03/05/2020 Experimental Update patch notes.

The next experiment begins! This time we’re hoping to get your feedback on some balance updates. We’re using the 2-2-2 Role Queue ruleset so that you can get a feel for how these balance changes might affect the live game.

Ashe: B.O.B. – Now immune to Sleep.

B.O.B. – Now immune to Sleep. Baptiste: Exo Boots – Charge time reduced from 1 to 0.7 seconds / Regenerative Burst – Cooldown lowered from 15 to 13 seconds in this Overwatch patch.

Exo Boots – Charge time reduced from 1 to 0.7 seconds / Regenerative Burst – Cooldown lowered from 15 to 13 seconds in this Overwatch patch. D.Va: Boosters – Cooldown increased from 3 to 4 seconds.

Boosters – Cooldown increased from 3 to 4 seconds. Mei: Ice Wall – Cooldown increased from 10 to 13 seconds.

Ice Wall – Cooldown increased from 10 to 13 seconds. Orisa: Fusion Driver (Primary Fire) – Damage increased from 10 to 11.

Fusion Driver (Primary Fire) – Damage increased from 10 to 11. Sigma: Gravitic Flux – Ultimate cost reduced 10% and Flight speed increased 30%.

Gravitic Flux – Ultimate cost reduced 10% and Flight speed increased 30%. Soldier 76: Helix Rockets – Cooldown reduced from 8 to 6 seconds.

Helix Rockets – Cooldown reduced from 8 to 6 seconds. Sombra: Machine Pistol (Primary Fire) – Spread decreased by 10%.

Take note that Blizzard’s Overwatch released on May 24, 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC; and on October 15, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.