In Division 2, you are going to be given an objective to where you will be asked to eliminate Theo Parnell. Theo is one of Aaron Keener‘s rogue agents so taking him down is essential to completing Warlords of New York campaign. In this guide, we will show you How To Find and Defeat Theo Parnell in The Division 2 Warlords of New York.

How To Find and Defeat Theo Parnell in The Division 2 Warlords of New York

You need to reach the community and collect the SHD report on Parnell’s activity to cross-reference it with the drone data. In the Civic Center Liberation, you are going to be given a target lead on Theo Parnell.

You are going to be given an objective where you’ll be asked to search the surveillance equipment. Agent Kelso will tell you about Parnell’s drone being controlled from an abandoned prison.

At the FYNC Ambulance, you are going to find Specs and you will hear the conversation between Aaron Keener and Theo Parnell. To locate Theo, you’ll be given an objective to enter the prison and then secure the reception. Kill any opponents that come your way.

You will be given objectives throughout. These objectives will include searching the prison, securing the cafeteria, securing the detention center, reach and search the infirmary, secure the morgue, and once you will be given the objective to visit the security room. On your way to the elevator, you need to be careful as there is an enemy waiting for you.

While you are accessing Parnell’s research, opponents will be shooting at you from all sides. This is the time where you have to completely focus on defending yourself as dying at this point can turn out to be a big loss.

You have to pursue Parnell as you couldn’t get your hands on his research. Your objective would include stopping him from escaping. Secure the courtroom and your objective would be to take out the Judge. You are going to find multiple signatures of Theo all around the zone and you would have to stop him from escaping the park as well.

Just as you start the objective, soon you are going to be given another objective. This will be that you need to destroy the turret generator. There are two of them in the area and you have to destroy both of them.

While you are doing this, it’s not the only thing you have to face off. You would have to take down all the goons that are going to be in that area too. Yes. There are a lot of enemies that have surrounded the area in which you are. You have to be really careful as they can easily kill you if you don’t keep an eye on them.

Another objective is going to be securing the park. This will again bring you to the enemies who are inside the park. You have to keep an eye out for them and take each one down.

Theo Parnell is going to be spawning every now and then while you are taking care of the other things. You are going to get a notification when the agent is detected. When he comes in front of you, your only focus has to be the agent. Keep shooting Theo until he is in front of you. He is going to be changing his positions very frequently but you have to keep up with that.

Every time the machine gun starts firing on you, the gate to the generator is going to open. This is the time when you have to start shooting the generator in order to destroy it. You would have to take cover as well otherwise the machine gun will keep shooting on you.

This cycle is going to keep repeating itself. You have to be vigilant at all times and patient as well. Once you take down Agent Theo Parnell, you will be given an objective to go and examine his body. You have now unlocked a skill that is the Holographic Distraction Decoy Skill.

The Distraction Decoy creates a lifelike projection of a threat to hostiles, drawing their attention from the user. You have also unlocked The Darkness High-End, Marksman Rifle. With this, you have completed your mission.