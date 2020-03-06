Hideo Kojima May Bring Death Stranding’s Photo Mode To The PS4

Hideo Kojima recently demonstrated how Death Stranding’s photo mode will work for PC. According to the Kojima Productions founder, the photo mode may make its way to the PS4 via an update.

Hideo Kojima recently took to his Twitter account and posted a short clip showcasing Death Stranding’s photo mode. He also mentioned that it could be added as an “update feature”.

This photo mode will be available with the PC release of the game. Previously, Kojima posted a clip that showed what the photo mode for Death Stranding will be capable of. The founder of the Metal Gear series promised that he would share more information on the functionality of the photo mode and he delivered.

The short video shows Sam, Death Stranding’s protagonist making his way to a mountain top. The game opens up the photo mode menu and we can see a plethora of customization options. These include the option to change the angle of the photo, change Sam’s pose, his expression, or even make Sam disappear from the photo frame. In his recent tweet, Kojima stated:

Introducing how to use DEATH STRANDING PC version Photo Mode. It’s still under development but i think you can see the idea of how the process goes. I may consider this feature as an update, since there’re many requests from Sam’s in the world.

Fans were wondering whether this photo mode will make its way to the PS4. It seems like Kojima will cater to requests of the “Sam’s of this world”. Kojima says that he may consider releasing this mode for the PS4.

We speculated that the photo mode won’t be exclusive to the PC version of the game and that could turn out to be the case. As soon as the post went up, fans urged Kojima to act on his intention and bring the mode to PS4.

Death Stranding is the first game from Kojima Productions after Hideo Kojima’s fallout with Konami. The game takes inspiration from a feeling of loneliness that Kojima had since childhood. You can sense that the atmosphere of the game oozes with desolation and isolation.

However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy the beautiful sceneries in the title with a couple of selfies. The photo mode would definitely pull some PS4 players back to Death Stranding to take some breathtaking pictures.

We remind you that Kojima Productions recently announced a crossover between Death Stranding and Half-Life: Alyx. It will be interesting to see how the two franchises will blend together to make a unified whole. The PC version of Death Stranding will be available on June 2 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.