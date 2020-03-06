HBO’s The Last Of Us Series Will Keep Ellie Gay

The Last of Us is being adapted for a television series under the watchful eyes of entertainment network Home Box Office (HBO) and developer Naughty Dog.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, writer and producer Craig Mazin confirmed that the show will be sticking to the source material. That means Ellie, who was revealed to be gay in the first expansion pack, Left Behind, will keep her sexuality in the television adaptation as well. That should address any concerns since the sexuality of Ellie was taken as a diverse issue by The Last of Us crowd. Naughty Dog further cemented the fact by showing Ellie kissing another woman in an early trailer for the forthcoming sequel. Hence, the television series following the same route will also recognize the importance of keeping a gay protagonist.

You have my word. — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) March 5, 2020

Besides keeping Ellie gay, not much is known about the upcoming series except that the episodes will follow the events of the first game. However, a likelihood has been pointed out that some additional content from the upcoming sequel, The Last of Us Part 2, might possibly make it into some of the latter episodes as well. That would only be logical since the highly anticipated sequel will release for PlayStation 4 in the next couple of months. The television adaption will only be aired much later. Hence, HBO has additional story material to take into account.

Mazin, the creator of the Chernobyl series, will not be alone. He will be joined by game director Neil Druckmann as the executive producer and who will be helping out on the script. In addition, Naughty Dog president Evan Wells will also be serving as executive producer. The Last of Us series will be co-produced by both HBO and Sony Pictures Television with PlayStation Productions hopping aboard for the ride as well. Sony Pictures Television is currently working on an Uncharted movie adaptation. The Last of Us, though, will be its first television series.