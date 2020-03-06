Halo Developers Explain Problems With Unlocked Frame Rates In Old Game Ports

The developers of Halo: The Master Cheif Collection recently talked about frame rate problems in PC ports of old games.Things like field of view slider, 144+ fps and input delay matter a lot for competitive shooters. These aspects are also the main features of a good PC game port.

For years, bad PC ports have had locked framerates limiting the capabilities of the hardware. Some horrendous PC game ports lock the game at 30 fps or have issues when increased to 60 fps. PC gamers are all but familiar with these kinds of stutter and lag issues which are especially caused by ports of old console games.

PCgamer recently talked to the developers of Halo: The Master Cheif Collection while visiting 343 industries. 343 industries recently released the PC port of Halo: Combat Evolved. Engineer Andrew Schnickel talked about the problems that developers have to face to alter the frame rates of old games.

To put it simply, the coding for games can be written to measure time in fractions of a second. This minuscule moment of time is referred to as “game ticks” by developers. This scale of measurement is used in Halo: Combat Evolved and other games as well. Using this scale of measurement is fine as long as the games are locked at 30 fps. Schnickel stated:

When some code said ‘I want this thing to happen over 1/30th of a second’ and somebody else said ‘I want this to happen over one game tick,’ they were equivalent

He went on to explain the problems of coding old games for 60 fps:

Now we go up to 60 frames per second, and 1/30th of a second and one game tick, are not the same thing anymore. That broke a number of things: Weapon fire was one area that we found a number of issues; you could see that effects would play too quickly; the mission scripting actually through the campaign, we had a lot of problems with that, a lot of that was tick based rather than time based.

According to Schnickel, developers can go through line-by-line of mission scripts’ coding to identify issues. These issues arise when the fps and the game ticks are not equivalent. It is easy to miss things when there are thousands and thousands of lines of codes.

Doubling the frame-rate of a game from 30 to 60 fps presents an inherent problem. When the fps is raised, some of the code is suddenly operating at an incorrect time-scale.

Then there is the problem of slow animations at higher frame-rates. Schnickel elaborated:

Where you really do run into problems is the interpolation, and you see that in animations and effects a lot. The animations in particular are challenging, because they were just authored for a slower frame rate. If you’re familiar with how animation tends to work, you put in key frames, and then you interpolate between those key frames, and the interpolation doesn’t always do what you expect it to do.

Most gamers have come across instances when in-game weapons or characters disappear or get stuck inside an object. If a game, coded for a slow frame-rate, runs at higher frames, it will look terrible. Instances like that include weapon clips going through somebody or something.

Gamers don’t seem to realize how hard it is for developers to upgrade a game’s framerate. Fans easily badmouth developers when the latest console game has a bad PC port. We have to understand that the process of unlocking frame-rates of old games is very complex.

Checking for broken scripts, interpolating animations to function at variable frame-rates and converting timescales are some of these issues. Hopefully, fans can learn to appreciate the hard work that goes into the making of a good PC port of an old game.