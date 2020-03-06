Fortnite Season 2 TNTina Trial Challenges Guide

We are looking at the TNTina’s Challenges of both week 3 and 4. In Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 2, Challenges are somewhat unique in that you get an entire bundle of them to complete every week. This guide will focus on Fortnite Season 2 TNTina Trial Challenges, which last for two weeks just like the Brutus’ Briefing Challenge.

Fortnite Season 2 TNTina Trial Challenges

You have ten challenges to complete for the first part of the Tntina’s Trial Challenges. The upcoming part of these challenges will be released for Week 4, and you will have another ten challenges to complete.

Once you completed at least 18 of these TNTina’s Trial Challenges you will get the choice to get the Ghost or Shadow style for the TNTina skin! When you’ve selected your style, you won’t have the option to get the other style.

TNTina Week 3 Challenges

You will be rewarded 40,000 XP for completing every single one of these challenges.

Eliminate players using explosives (5)

Search Chests at Holly Hedges or Retail Row (10)

Destroy structures with Propane Tanks (10)

Catch Air with a Motorboat (5)

Visit different Landmarks (15)

Use Upgrade Bench to sidegrade a weapon (3)

Deal damage to Bosses (500)

Land at The Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks (1)

Destroy Sentry Cameras or Sentry Turrets (5)

Eliminate players without shield or healing items in between eliminations (2)

TNTina Week 4 Challenges

You will be rewarded 40,000 XP for completing each of these challenges. These challenges were found in the records and aren’t live yet. It might be possible they end up being slightly different when they are available, yet possibilities are they will remain the same.