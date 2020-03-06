Football Manager 2020 Update 20.4 Is Live, Transfer Window

Football Manager 2020 has received Update 20.4. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Football Manager 2020 Update 20.4 has quite a few stability fixes and various other UI improvements across the game. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they made further database updates covering the February transfer window and also competition tweaks and updates across a number of leagues in the game.

This game challenges players to continue dominating the world of football team management with a new installment where every decision counts. This is thanks to the new features and refined mechanics of this game, which add freshness and authenticity, giving managers more power to better control their destiny and that of their team. Below you will find the complete list of Football Manager 2020 Update 20.2.4 patch notes.

With the February transfer window now closed we’re happy to announce that Update 20.4.0 is now available for Football Manager 2020 via Steam. For access to database and competition updates you’ll be required to start a new game, but for all other fixes you’re fine to continue any pre-existing saves.

Stability fixes

Further database updates covering February transfer window

Fix for ‘Disable First Transfer Window Activity’

Tweaks to lighting for matches and Newgen faces

Competition tweaks and updates across a number of leagues

Fix for right-clicking on training sessions

Various other UI improvements across the game

A while ago, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Football Manager 2020 Update 20.2.4 has quite a few performance and optimisation improvements and also some match engine tweaks. Something that stands out in this patch is that they lowered frequency of players overrunning ball and losing possession and improved one-on-one finishing.

I remind you that Sports Interactive and SEGA’s Football Manager 2020 released on November 19, 2019 for PC.