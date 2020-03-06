Dota Underlords ClientVersion 396 Released, We Savagely Summoned An Update

Dota Underlords has received some updates in the form of ClientVersion 396. This update is now available to download on PC (Steam), Android, and iOS devices. You will see that Dota Underlords ClientVersion 396 has quite a few general fixes and improvements. Something else that stands out in this hotfix is that they improved sprays. In addition to the keybind, improve the spray button and considerably improve spray animation FX and quality.

Based on the popular DOTA Auto Chess mod, Valve launched with Dota Underlords. In this game fans face other opponents in battles that include growing, building, combining and improving the level of a team in a battle for the dominance of the city. Below you will see the complete list of Dota Underlords ClientVersion 396 patch notes.

Improved sprays. In addition to the keybind, improve the spray button and considerably improve spray animation FX and quality.

Fix snowperson scaling.

Further objective fixes.

Fixed a rare instance where the client could display incorrect information about which unit would be sold if a bench unit needed to be sold to free up room on combat start.

Bloodseeker: Bloodrage – As Bloodseeker’s enemy’s health drops, he gains attack speed, up to a maximum of 500 at [25, 30, 35]% health. Whenever Bloodseeker kills a target, he regains 35% of their max health in this Dota Underlords update.

Spawn Spiderlings – Broodmother now prefers to cast Spawn Spiderlings on her current target. Dragon Knight: Breathe Fire – Cooldown changed from [10, 8, 6] to [7, 6, 5]; Duration changed from 6 to 4; and Mana Cost changed from 100 to 50.

Geomagnetic Grip – Will now cast even if the target is magic immune. Lich: Chain Frost – Bounces changed from [6, 9, 12] to [7, 10, 13]; and Bounce Range changed from 2 to 3.

No longer damages opponent at end of round. Entangle – No longer stuns. Instead, roots and disarms in this Dota Underlords update. Savage: The Savage alliance bonus now applies to [All allied Savage units, All allied Savage units and all allied summons of any alliance, All allied units]. Bonus Attack Damage per Attack changed from [5, 6, 10] to [5, 7, 10].

The Savage alliance bonus now applies to [All allied Savage units, All allied Savage units and all allied summons of any alliance, All allied units]. Bonus Attack Damage per Attack changed from [5, 6, 10] to [5, 7, 10]. Spirit: Spirit units no longer gain mana from damage they deal during a Delta Slam.

Spirit units no longer gain mana from damage they deal during a Delta Slam. Vigilant: Whenever an enemy unit casts a spell and is targeted by the Vigilant alliance, the first attack from each unit due to that targeting change does 50% more damage.

Take note that Valve’s Dota Underlords released as a free-to-play game in early access on June 20, 2019. The game officially released on February 25, 2020 for Android, iOS, and PC (Steam).