Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Coming This Year?

A new rumor is circulating around the internet which suggests that Activision will release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered at the end of this year.

In the multiplayer realm, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare definitely reigns supreme at the moment. With the release of its Warzone Battle Royale mode getting closer, the game’s popularity is bound to go higher. Activision has been releasing Call of Duty games consistently since 2005 and it doesn’t look like it’ll stop anytime soon. The next Call of Duty game may actually be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered.

A Twitter user by the name of Okami is the originator of this rumor. He is known for leaking Call of Duty information before. Okami recently made some claims about the Modern Warfare Warzone BR mode. Along with those claims he suggests that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is coming out later this year.

Okami originally made these assertions on February 28. Recently he repeated his claims in a tweet by giving out some details about Modern Warfare Warzone. He went on to state that once his Warzone reports are confirmed, it’ll prove his claims about Modern Warfare 2 Remastered.

According to Okami, Modern Warfare Warzone will launch on March 10th. The trailer for the Call of Duty Battle Royale mode will either air on Thursday (March 5) or Monday (March 9). According to the leaker, The BR mode will be free to play and will release with squads only option.

Fans will know whether Okami is telling the truth or not when March 10 arrives. If Okami is right about Warzone being a separate client from Modern Warfare and having squads only mode then his other claims would seem more credible. Okami isn’t the only one who spread rumors of a Modern Warfare 2 remastered coming out.

Last year some artwork was floating around featuring a main character of COD games, Captain Price. The wrinkles on his shirt seemed to reveal the number “2”. An Infinity Ward developer laughed at this rumor without giving a direct comment on it.

For all we know, Activision could release the MW2 remastered version alongside a new Call of Duty game. However, all of this could be hocus pocus and a Modern Warfare 2 Remastered isn’t even in development. While rumors and leaks do hint at the existence of a Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, fans should wait for official confirmation from Activision.