New Bleeding Edge Character ‘Mekko’ Is A Cyborg Dolphin

A new Bleeding Edge character was shown off by Ninja Theory at a recent Microsoft preview event. If you thought the character designs in the game were batshit crazy, you haven’t seen ‘Mekko’.

Windowsncentral recently got some hands-on time with the new Bleeding Edge character called ‘Mekko’. Mekko is a blend of a dolphin and a cyborg. On top of that, this dolphin is inside a fish tank which is put on top of its cybernetically enhanced body. Yes, we know how that sounds but it is true.

This new Bleeding Edge character has a traumatic backstory. Mekko was one of the many dolphins that were experimented on by humans. These experiments granted these dolphins the ability to speak and operate machinery. Mekko is the last surviving dolphin from the bunch and has vowed to take revenge on the humans who are responsible for all the pain and misery.

Mekko’s arsenal is impressive, to say the least. Here is the list of weapons and abilities that Mekko has:

Sonar Gun: Mekko’s default weapon.

Bubble Block: A damage blocking mechanism

Power Orbs: Can be used to spend on other abilities

Safety Zone: A safe zone that gives armor, lifesteal and reduces enemy healing.

Lifeline: Link to an ally to share 40% of his damage.

Surge: A forward dash

Ultimate Sonic Barrage: deals damages and pushes enemies away

Ultimate Exclusion Bubble: Captures an enemy in a bubble. The enemy can’t be damaged inside. Enemies can damage the bubble to free their ally.

The new Bleeding Edge character is incredibly tanky and has shields that power other abilities. This seems fitting considering the character is very bulky. Mekko can be the tank of a team that can take charge and eats up a lot of damage. The disruptive capabilities of the character would make it an excellent tank for any team.

Bleeding Edge seems to be an Overwatch inspired game by Ninja Theory. The game reportedly went into its Alpha stage last month. The upcoming Ninja Theory title looks like a mix between a MOBA and a shooter game. The game looks like it’ll be a lot of fun going by everything we have seen.

Ninja Theory is set to release Bleeding Edge on March 24 for the Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.