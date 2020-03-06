Amnesia: Rebirth Brings “An Emotionally Harrowing Journey” This Autumn

Amnesia: Rebirth is what Frictional Games has been working on these past few years and what the developer was teasing a few days ago.

The new installment will be set within the same horrific universe and will serve as a direct sequel to the original, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, that was released a decade ago. Those who have played through the past games from the developer will be happy to know that Amnesia: Rebirth will not be trying to do something new. The sequel will stick to the same original rulebook — survive.

This is Amnesia. [We] built on what we learned from the original game. No gimmicks. No inventing something completely new.

Amnesia: Rebirth will feature a new female protagonist named Tasi Trianon who ventures on “a harrowing journey through devastation and despair, personal terror and pain, while exploring the limits of human resilience.” She must retrace her steps to “pull together the fragments of a shattered past” as the truth will be the only way to survive the horrors found in the desolate landscape of the Algerian desert.

When Amnesia: The Dark Descent came out, we loved to hear the player feedback that said people couldn’t get through the game because they were too scared to continue. But, these days, simple horror isn’t enough. We want to take you beyond horror and out the other side — and see whether you’ll stand the weight of what we put you through.

Amnesia: Rebirth is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 and PC somewhere in autumn. Those interested can wishlist the game on Steam right now.

Frictional Games is known to specialize in survival horror games that rely little (or not at all) on traditional combat gameplay mechanics and instead force the player to just survive by trying to hide and escape. Amnesia: The Dark Descent was released in 2010, followed up by Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs in 2013. Soma was the next to release in 2015. They all proved to be amazing horror experiences from the Swedish developer.