Warcraft 3: Reforged Becomes Lowest Rated Blizzard Game Ever

Warcraft 3: Reforged was a long-awaited and much-wished project that Blizzard finally decided to deliver earlier in the year. Unfortunately, the deliverance was in a half-baked state, resulting in a ton of criticism for the developer. That negativity has now seeped through the cracks, branding Warcraft 3: Reforged for life as the lowest rated game from Blizzard in history.

Warcraft 3: Reforged was previously locking horns on Metacritic with the Saviors of Uldum expansion pack for Hearthstone. The official Metascore for the remastered game has now fallen further to a disappointing 59 critic-score, making it a less than average experience at best.

In addition, Warcraft 3: Reforged has also become not one but the lowest user-rated game on Metacritic in history with an overwhelmingly low 0.6 user-rating.

The distinct awards are ironic when considering that the original Warcraft 3 is still recognized as one of the most iconic real-time strategy offerings ever in both story, gameplay, and presentation.

Warcraft 3: Reforged was blasted by players at launch for being a significant graphical downgrade compared to what Blizzard ha previously shown. The textures used looked less detailed and hazy when put against the original. Certain cutscenes looked even less polished.

There were missing assets, dumbed-down animations, and several, several bugs. The multiplayer mode was facing connectivity issues at launch and the base game was crashing randomly as well. Worst of all, players were experiencing frame-rate stuttering and other performance woes.

The community was pretty disappointed in seeing Blizzard strip Warcraft 3: Reforged off features that were there with the original. The list included profiles, ladders, clans, chat commands, animated portraits and campaign backgrounds, automated tournaments, and more; all of which have been removed. Blizzard is currently at work trying to fix the mess and has assured of future updates that will add the missing features, while addressing the problems present on hand.